Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, new renderings and some details. Exynos 2200 in the UK

Over the course of the weekend they emerged some new renders of Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus thanks to Ishan Agarwal and colleagues from 91mobiles: they do not add much to what we already know – the style will be substantially similar to that of the regular S22, although obviously the dimensions will be a little larger, with triple rear “traffic light” camera very similar to that of the predecessor S21 Plus, while the the front part will be full screen with a hole in the central display to house the front camera. The images illustrate the variant with black back cover.

It is much more interesting to dwell on some of the technical details shared by the source. We have the resolution of the sensors of the three rear cameras, that is 50 + 12 + 10 MP, the battery capacity, 4,500 mAh, the maximum charging speed, 45 W, the weight, 195 g, and the peak brightness of the AMOLED display, or the beauty of 1,750 nits. Some of these details were still unpublished, such as the weight, while others deviate from what had been rumored so far – in particular the charging speed, which seemed to have remained at 25 W.

Finally, there is also time to talk a little about SoC: the source claims that in the UK the device will be sold with the Exynos 2200 chip, manufactured by Samsung itself, and not with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. The UK does not it will be more part of the European Union but it is still in Europe, which concretizes the possibility that, as usual, the variant with a Samsung chip will also arrive here. As we know, that of this year’s top-of-the-range Samsung chip is turning out to be a bit of a “saga”: the company planned to present it last week, and instead changed its mind at the latest, canceling the event and declaring that he would have made it official in conjunction with the S22s themselves. Predictably, doubts have spread about the actual quality of the chip, also in light of the indiscretion, also just a few days ago, according to which S22 Ultra will be available worldwide only with Snapdragon.