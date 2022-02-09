SAMSUNG GALAXY S22, S22 +, S22 Ultra

The big day has come, or should I say the big comeback! Yes because the series Note from Samsung finally has an heir and what has been hypothesized for some time is now certain, S22 Ultra owns both the S-Pen more advanced than ever than the still improved cameras of the S21 Ultra. Let’s take a closer look at it together with the younger brothers S22 and S22 +.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Weight and size 163.3 x 77.9 x 8.9 mm

229 g Operating system Android 12, One UI 4.1 Storage 128 GB Display 6.8 “

1440 x 3080 pixels

Room 108 mpx f / 1.8

Front 40 mpx SOC and RAM Exynos 2200 (4 nm)

RAM 8 GB Net HSPA 42.2 / 5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (CA), 5G Battery 5000 mAH

Let’s start from him, from what will be Samsung’s flagship cameraphone for 2022, and let’s start from the data that probably make it a smartphone not for everyone, that is size and the weight. It is in fact 163.3 x 77.9 x 8.9mm And 229 grams. Always with regard to the construction we also find the certification IP68.

Let’s move on to display, where we find a panel Dynamic AMOLED 2X curved, from 6.8 ″ with resolution QHD +, 405 PPI, refresh rate a 120Hz and peak brightness from ben 1750nits.

There CPU is produced by Samsung and was presented a few days ago, let’s talk about the Exynos 2200 at 4nm with Xclipse 920 GPU. All flanked by 8 / 12GB from RAM And 128/256/512 / 1TB from internal memory UFS 3.1 not expandable.

Let’s move on to rooms, certainly one of the flagship compartments of the device, and we find:

room principal from 108MP f / 1.8 OIS,

from f / 1.8 OIS, room wide angle from 12MP f / 2.2 with 120 ° FOV angle of view,

from f / 2.2 with 120 ° FOV angle of view, room 10X optical zoom from 10MP f / 4.9, OIS,

from f / 4.9, OIS, room 3X optical zoom from 10MP f / 2.4, OIS,

from f / 2.4, OIS, room front from 40MP f / 2.2.

There battery it’s a 5,000mAh fast charging compatible a 45W, wireless charging a 15W and reverse wireless charging.

As for the connectivity we find 5G on both SIMs, WiFi 6E, NFC and Bluetooth 5.2.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will be available in Italy in the colors Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green And Burgundy (a dark red) to the following prices:

€ 1,279 for the version with 12GB of RAM e 128GB internal memory,

for the version with of RAM e internal memory, € 1,379 for the version with 12GB of RAM e 256GB internal memory,

for the version with of RAM e internal memory, € 1,489 for the version with 16 GB of RAM e 512GB internal memory,

for the version with of RAM e internal memory, € 1,689 for the version with 16 GB of RAM e 1TB internal memory.

Users who purchase the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra between February 9 and March 10 will be able to receive the Galaxy Buds Pro earphones for free, after registering the device on the Samsung Members platform.

Samsung Galaxy S22

Weight and size 146 x 70.6 x 7.6 mm

168 g Operating system Android 12, One UI 4.1 Storage 128 GB Display 6.1 “

1080 x 2340

Room 50 mpx f / 1.8

Front 10 mpx SOC and RAM Exynos 2200 (4 nm)

RAM 8 GB Net HSPA 42.2 / 5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (CA), 5G Battery 3700 mAH

Let’s now move on to a very different smartphone, especially from the point of view of dimensions, because if those of the Ultra model may not be suitable for everyone, S22 is instead a very compact top of the range. In this case we speak of 146 x 70.6 x 7.6 mm with a weight of 168 grams.

The display again it is a Dynamic AMOLED 2X but from 6.1 ″, with resolution FHD + and refresh a 120Hz.

Regarding the CPU we always find the new Exynos 2200 at 4nm with Xclipse 920 GPU, memory RAM from 8GB and internal memory UFS 3.1 from 128 or 256GB not expandable.

Regarding the sector rooms we find:

room principal from 50MP f / 1.8 OIS,

from f / 1.8 OIS, room ultra-wide angle from 12MP f / 2.2 with 120 ° viewing angle,

from f / 2.2 with 120 ° viewing angle, room 3X optical zoom from 10MP f / 2.4,

from f / 2.4, room front from 10MP f / 2.2.

There battery it’s a 3.700mAh fast charging compatible a 25W, 15W wireless and reverse wireless.

As for the connectivity we find 5G, WiFi 6, NFC and Bluetooth 5.2.

Samsung Galaxy S22 will be available in Italy in the colors Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green And Pink Gold to the following prices:

€ 879 for the version with 8GB of RAM e 128GB internal memory,

for the version with of RAM e internal memory, € 929 for the version with 8GB of RAM e 256GB internal memory.

Samsung Galaxy S22 +

Weight and size 146 x 70.6 x 7.6 mm

196 g Operating system Android 12, One UI 4.1 Storage 128 GB Display 6.6 “

1080 x 2340

Room 50 mpx f / 1.8

Front 10 mpx SOC and RAM Exynos 2200 (4 nm)

RAM 8 GB Net HSPA 42.2 / 5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (CA), 5G Battery 4500 mAH

Like every year, the “plus” version also arrives, that is an almost twin smartphone of S22 but with larger dimensions. For S22 + in fact we are talking about 75.8 x 157.4 x 7.6mm And 196 grams of weight.

Obviously, the dimensions of the display, that while always being a Dynamic AMOLED 2X with resolution FHD + and refresh rate a 120Hz now comes to 6.6 ″.

Same Exynos 2200 at 4nm with Xclipse 920 GPU, memory RAM from 8GB and internal memory UFS 3.1 from 128 or 256GB not expandable.

Nothing changes regarding the room compartment, where we find:

room principal from 50MP f / 1.8 OIS,

from f / 1.8 OIS, room ultra-wide angle from 12MP f / 2.2 with 120 ° viewing angle,

from f / 2.2 with 120 ° viewing angle, room 3X optical zoom from 10MP f / 2.4,

from f / 2.4, room front from 10MP f / 2.2.

There battery it’s a 4,500mAh fast charging compatible a 45W, 15W wireless and reverse wireless.

As for the connectivity we find 5G, WiFi 6, NFC and Bluetooth 5.2.

Samsung Galaxy S22 + will be available in Italy in the colors Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green and Pink Gold at the following prices: