Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and the similarity with the Note

The continuous rumors that are leaking these days about the features of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and its technical specifications. The latest comes from leaker Evan Blass that, through their own profile Twitter, would have revealed in a rendering the design of the top of the Samsung range.









As a detail testifies, the rumors that want Galaxy S22 Ultra heir of the could find confirmation Note series by Samsung. To this would be added some particular design features, which would make the device even more beautiful. Although the Korean manufacturer has not yet provided any information, it is already possible to reconstruct a more or less precise profile of the smartphone that will drive the S22 series. We do not know exactly how long we will have to wait to get to know the new models, nor when they will be made available for purchase by Italian customers.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: design

As shown by Evan Blass in an image on his Twitter profile, the new Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will in effect be the heir of the Galaxy Note series. Furthermore, the well-known leaker would have unveiled the new one burgundy coloring which will be added to the four provided for the model and shown by LetsGoDigital in some renderings: red, green, White And Black.

The detail that most catches the eye is the presence of the S Pen, used by the Note series to write and make annotations on the display and which should then “disappear” inside the frame of the smartphone.

Galaxy S22 Ultra appears with a curved design on the sides and a camera punch-hole in a central position on the display, but what is surprising is the solution adopted by Samsung for the cameras on the back. In fact, instead of inserting them – as everyone does – inside a box, they seem to be “recessed” inside the frame. Being the source quite authoritative, we cannot exclude that Galaxy S22 Ultra is really made like this.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: features

According to the latest rumors, the Galaxy S22 series should rely on chipsets Exynos 2200 And Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, with differentiation depending on the target market. As for the display, we can certainly expect a display AMOLED quite large, high resolution and at least refresh rate 120 Hz.

The photographic sector should consist of a primary sensor of 108 megapixels, the same also present on the predecessor Galaxy S21 Ultra, but perhaps with better optimization. Among other features, it is worth mentioning the latest rumors involving a 5,000 mAh with fast charging a 45 Watt, the stereo speakers And waterproofing.

We remember that Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra should debut around the month of February or shortly after due to delays in the supply chain.