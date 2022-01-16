Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra flexes its muscles online

Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra was spotted in the online benchmark with Android 12 and the chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and 12 GB of RAM in tow.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: what do we know today?

Also the S22 Ultra, model number SM-S908N, seems to have 12 GB of RAM, of which 9.94 usable (detected by the benchmarking portal). As far as benchmark scores are concerned, in single core tests, the device appears to perform on par with the Galaxy Tab S8 + spotted on the net a few hours ago, but surpasses a higher multi-core score of 3,434, compared to 3,195.

These improved results may have been driven by the more RAM used by the Galaxy S22 Ultra model. It may not reflect a difference in CPU or GPU performance.

And in general, synthetic benchmarks do not always reflect real use scenarios, so we invite you to take these results with “a pinch of salt”. Rather, this news serves to confirm, once again, that the super flagship of the South Korean giant is on the way.

Samsung may release the series Galaxy S22 in February, although it is not yet clear whether the event will take place in the first or second half of the month. It is rumored that the Galaxy Unpacked event could be held on the 8th or 9th of next month, but at the moment it’s all to be discovered.

In related news, we know that the South Korean OEM flagship will be sold in three different versions: standard, Plus and Ultra. The latter, however, will be a top of the range in all respects, with S Pen in tow, design derived from the Note range and curved display with a tiny hole for the selfiecam. The laptop should allow fans of the business phone series par excellence to have a top product like they haven’t seen it since August 2020. Stay connected because in the coming weeks we will see some good ones.