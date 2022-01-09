Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, here are the first photos

The new Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and all its series with interesting news is coming. The Ultra version will offer a memory configuration of up to 1 TB of storage – in practice, it will have double the memory compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and quadruple that of the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

The new model from Samsung, arriving on the Italian market in February 2022, is preparing to be a perfect mix between S series and Galaxy Note series: in particular they amaze its cameras. In fact, these are not inserted inside a module, but rest directly on the back cover and guarantee images of the highest quality.

The technical characteristics

The new Galaxy S22 Ultra presents internally components of the highest quality, especially as regards the camera sector. The main camera follows those of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Samsung Galaxy Flip 3, as it is equipped with the special protection Super Clear Glass with Gorilla Glass DX.

This particular protective glass, devised by Corning in 2018 along with its enhanced DX + version, is used only for a few months on smartphone lenses: in fact, it was originally used on smartwatches. Its peculiarity consists in the fact that not only protects the screen smartphone to an extent greater than ordinary glass, but also provides a higher contrast of colors under sunlight.

As regards the technical characteristics of the cameras, the main one is from 108MP f / 1.8 with OIS, PDAF (Phase Detection Autofocus), while the ultra-wide camera is from 12MP f / 2.2 with Dual Pixel AF. Furthermore, the telephoto lens is 10MP f / 2.4 with 3x optical zoom, Dual Pixel AF and OIS. The secondary camera is also not bad, from 10MP (f / 4.9) with 10x zoom, Dual Pixel AF and OIS, and the selfie camera from 40MP (f / 2.2) with PDAF.

What will the price be

Less than a month after its release, they are already there rumors about alleged prices of the three models that make up the S22 range. Obviously there are general indications that they could suffer variations in individual markets. Probably the Galaxy S22 will oscillate between 912 euros and 963, depending on whether you choose the option with 8GB of RAM + 128GB of storage or the model with 8GB of RAM + 256GB of storage.

They will be slightly the upgraded models are more expensive. The Galaxy S22 + will cost between 1,119 euros (model with 8GB of RAM + 128GB of storage) e i 1,170 euros (8GB of RAM + 256GB of storage). It will still be more expensive the Galaxy S22 Ultra, depending on the GB of RAM. The model with 8GB of RAM + 128GB of storage will cost about 1,300 euros, the model with 12GB of RAM + 256GB of storage it will be around 1,430 euros and the model with 21 Gb of RAM + 512GB of storage it will be sold for 1,544 euros.

It would seem that the price bar will rise with all the new models in the line, compared to the previous S21 range. The increase is justified by the fact that the S22 will be a Note in essence, therefore it involves higher costs.