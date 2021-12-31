Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: Here it is in bronze

The indiscretions that try to anticipate the main characteristics of the smartphones of the series continue to follow one another without stopping Samsung Galaxy S22 and in the past few hours he has been the model Ultra to play the protagonist in Net.

The popular leaker evleaks, in fact, posted on Twitter a new rendering image that shows us Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra in bronze version and which once again highlights the role that the Korean giant has decided to assign to this device, namely that of successor to the Galaxy Note series.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra in a new image

A quick glance is enough to realize that due to the size and availability of the S Pen, this device is the natural candidate to fill the place occupied up to now by previous Note series smartphones.

Recall that among the Main characteristics Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra should not miss a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 or Exynos 2200 processor (depending on the country), 12 GB or 16 GB of RAM, 256 GB, 512 GB or 1 TB of storage memory, a quadruple rear camera ( with 108 megapixel primary sensor, 12 megapixel ultra wide angle sensor and two 10 megapixel telephoto lenses) and a 5,000 mAh battery (with support for 45W fast charging).

And here is a gallery of rendered images published by 91Mobiles and showing us the colors in which Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 + and Galaxy S22 Ultra will be available:

Samsung Exynos 2200 with RDNA 2 coming January 11th

And again in the past few hours, the Korean giant has announced that the new processor Exynos 2200 with AMD RDNA 2 GPU (also used in popular gaming console) will be officially presented theJanuary 11, 2022, publishing a video teaser.

#PlaytimeIsOver. The gaming marketplace is about to get serious. Stay tuned for the next #Exynos with the new GPU born from RDNA 2. January 11, 2022. pic.twitter.com/0H2MeVUbeS – Samsung Exynos (@SamsungExynos) December 30, 2021

At the moment there are no details on the characteristics of this CPU, except for the performance in the area gaming, which according to the Korean giant will be able to guarantee an experience at the highest levels. We’ll see.