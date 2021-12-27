Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is shown in Burgundy

They continue to follow each other relentlessly in Net the rumors that try to anticipate what should be the main features of the smartphones of the series Samsung Galaxy S22, whose official presentation is scheduled for early next year.

In particular, in the last few hours it has been the focus of several rumors Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, which should boast a rear photographic compartment with the same architecture as its predecessor (108 megapixel primary sensor, 12 megapixel ultra wide angle sensor and 2 10 megapixel telephoto lenses).

This does not mean that the device will not be able to guarantee significant improvements in the quality of images and videos, which will be introduced by the Korean giant thanks to software optimizations and artificial intelligence.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra should be able to capture images and videos with greater brightness, improved colors and a higher amount of details and among its features there would also be a system capable of guaranteeing 58% better stabilization (Wide Shift OIS) and cinematic capabilities (Super HDR colors, Super ISO Pro, 68 billion 12-bit colors and video editing).

The optimization achieved by Samsung with the 108 megapixel primary sensor on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra seems to have convinced the Korean giant to postpone the introduction of its new 200 megapixel sensor to the next generation model: we are talking about ISOCELL HP1, a solution that should deliver a noticeable improvement in quality, including 4K and 8K video recording with a wider viewing angle.

Here is the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra in red

Finally, from the collaboration between Let’s Go Digital and the designer Technizo Concept, two new rendering images of a concept have arrived in the last few hours that show us what the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra should look like in red (in particular the Burgundy color) .

Recall that the Korean giant has already used this color, tending to burgundy, on previous generations of the Galaxy S series (such as Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S9) in the past. It will be interesting to find out if this color will be available globally or if, on the contrary, it will be limited to certain markets.

