SAMSUNG GALAXY S22 ULTRA Review – Andrea Galeazzi

All in one, there aren’t many other ways to define it. The best of Samsung’s two flagship series has merged into a single smartphone that now benefits from the already fantastic S21 Ultra cameras, a beautiful display and a really useful tool, the Galaxy Note S-Pen! The time has finally come for the complete review but I already tell you how this S22 Ultra, and its brand new Exynos are definitely convincing!

Packaging and content

In packaging we find only the data cable. By now we know, we can agree or not but Samsung’s choice, justified by environmental reasons, is this.

Design and touch-and-feel materials

S22 Ultra is built in aluminum And glass. Both in front and on the back cover we find the brand new Gorilla Glass Victus +. The thickness and of 8.9mm and the weight from 226 grams, therefore it is certainly not a particularly handy phone but the feeling is solid. There is the always-on interactive display and regarding connectivity we find 5G, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 very reliable, GPS that works really well, NFC, Android Auto wireless, Google Pay and Samsung’s desktop DEX interface both wired and wireless.

Display

Turning to the display we find a panel Dynamic AMOLED 2X with curved edges from 6.8 ″ with resolution QHD +, 405 PPI, variable refresh rate up to 120Hz and peak brightness from ben 1750nits.There quality is Great, Samsung’s displays have always been among the best and this AMOLED is a true top of the range, brightness very high e visibility perfect even in full sun but at the same time no defects when the brightness is set to the minimum, no drag effect and no tendency to reddish.

Processor and memory

The processor is the brand new Exynos 2200 by Samsung joined by 8-12-16GB from RAM And 128-256-512-1TB from internal memory UFS 3.1 not expandable.

Battery

There battery it’s a 5,000mAh 25 Wh charging a 45W by cable (50% in 20 minutes and 100% in 50) oa 15W wirelessly with the possibility of reverse wireless charging. L’autonomy not bad at all, I have come to the end of my stressful day with the 15-20% and this Exynos 2200 performs better than all Snapdragon 888 tested so far, heating much less. There are also plenty of smart charging options to preserve battery health.

Software and ecosystem

On board this S22 Ultra you will find it immediately Android 12 and the ONE UI 4.1 and speaking of updates within the Android world Samsung is unrivaled except Google itself. As far as 4 major update And patch safety for 5 yearsthe. In fact, it is the only company capable of holding its own against Apple and iOS. As for the software functions, here the protagonist is obviously the S-Pen which with a latency of 2.8 milliseconds turns out to be really responsive and pleasant to use. Maybe you will not use it every day but when you use it it is convenient, for example of PDFs to be signed, of being able to write on the calendar, to take notes or sketches on the fly and why not, even to use it as a “remote control” distance to take pictures.

Telephone department

He is dual-SIM and goes in 5G on both SIMs, the dialer is that of Samsung, which also reports possible SPAM numbers and the audio quality in call is very high, both with the speakerphone and in the capsule.

Photo and video

S22 Ultra can count on a sector rooms of the first level, we find in fact: room principal from 108MP f / 1.8 OIS,

from f / 1.8 OIS, room wide angle from 12MP f / 2.2 with 120 ° FOV angle of view,

from f / 2.2 with 120 ° FOV angle of view, room 10X optical zoom from 10MP f / 4.9, OIS,

from f / 4.9, OIS, room 3X optical zoom from 10MP f / 2.4, OIS,

from f / 2.4, OIS, room front from 40MP f / 2.2. S21 Ultra regarding the photo had won the title of top cameraphone of his generation and he is not far behind, absolutely at the top and with an impressive zoom. Turning instead to the video I had preferred iPhone over its predecessor, how is it going on this round? Samsung has also worked hard in this respect and it shows, there will be a confrontation to decide the winner.

Audio

L’audio is stereo and well distributed between the two speakers, as quality I would say very well, bass included. The 3.5mm jack is missing but unfortunately we are now used to its absence.

Apps and gaming

This is the first smartphone I try with the Exynos 2200 and it performed very well, fast, responsive And fluid between the apps. I did notice though differences between version 8/128 And 12/256 with this second one that seems to run better and have less lag than, albeit sporadic, on the 8 GB version of RAM there are. The vibration is very good, dry and precise. Real Racing opens very quickly, in just 7 secondsand thanks to the game booster it runs without any problem.

Final judgement