Samsung Galaxy S22 will (presumably) be unveiled on February 8 at the Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event

The presentation of the new Galaxy S22 from Samsung is missing less and less. As every year for some time now, January and February are the months in which Koreans remove the veils from their new generation flagships, and the S22 is no exception.

With the arrival of Galaxy S21 FE, Samsung has rekindled the interest of the public, for some months dormant behind a calendar of releases with the handbrake on. The reason? Paving the way for what will be the arrival of the brand new ones Galaxy S22, flagship arriving in the very first months of this 2022. There are now a few days to go before the official presentation which, according to rumors circulated on the net, should be held by February.

We have thus found, directly from the rumors coming from distant South Korea, a possible window for the official and global launch of the S22. There first half of February it should be the time when the new top of the range of the tech giant will make their debut, arriving on the shelves by the end of the month.

Galaxy S22: presentation on February 8 with arrival by the end of the month

But there’s more: the magazine Digital Daily he shared with his readers some dates that – here we say it and here we deny it – it would be better to mark on the calendar. The event Galaxy Unpacked 2022 he should keep, according to his colleagues, the next one February 8, 2022. An event that, like most of those scheduled in recent years, will be held completely remote due to the rampant pandemic. It will then be possible to follow the presentation in streaming, with invitations arriving by the end of January.

In addition to the date of the event – set for February 8 – there was also talk of the debut date on the shelves of the S22. The start of marketing is assumed for February 9, with the very first deliveries arriving by February 24, 2022. Technical characteristics confirmed, with S22 “base”, the compact of the series, which will be joined by the inevitable + version and the Ultra. The SoC that will push the performance of the three will be the Exynos 2200 or, alternatively, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.