Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will be the first with 200MP camera

Even before the release of the next series Samsung’s Galaxy S22, some rumors already speak of the series Galaxy S23, especially the top model Ultra. According to the Chinese source mydrivers, Samsung Galxy S23 Ultra will be the first smartphone to feature a well-built camera sensor 200 MP, given that Galaxy S22 Ultra will mount the 108 MP sensor already seen in the 2021 version.

The smartphone in question will not be presented this year, but rather in first quarter of 2023. What we can expect from the Galaxy S23 Ultra, besides the 200MP sensor, is undoubtedly the future Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (depending on the countries). Still early, but it seems that Samsung wants to bring a real one revolution in the multimedia sector starting right from 2023.

The rumor specified that the 200 MP sensor that should mount Galaxy S23 Ultra will be theISOCELL HP1 having a huge size from 1 / 1.22 inch with 4 in 1 pixel support. ISOCELL HP1 based on 0.64 μm pixel that offer a surprising amount and quality of detail that are retained even if the image is cropped or resized. In addition, the sensor would allow recording 8K at 30 fps.