Samsung Galaxy S3 gets Android 12 thanks to modding

In recent weeks we have often talked to you about official updates to Android 12, with Samsung having already made the big voice by releasing it for the current flagships and the two previous generations (including folding), and today many of these words recur in news in reality very different: Samsung Galaxy S3 just got a first taste of Android 12 thanks to modding.

There is therefore no mention of an official update from the South Korean manufacturer, but this clarification is essentially superfluous, given that it is a smartphone that dates back to 2012 and which has said goodbye to official software support for several years.

The old glory Samsung Galaxy S3 he still enjoyed a much longer life thanks to the world of modding, so much so that, if you still have one in a drawer, it may be time to dust it off.

After the experiences with dual-boot, Sailfish OS and so on, now the community has decided to give Samsung Galaxy S3 a custom ROM LineageOS 19.0 unofficial based on Android 12. The 3G model of the smartphone (with Exynos 4412 and model number GT-I9300) can in fact start the latest major release of Android thanks to the work of the XDA Recognized Developer html6405.

Among the various things that already work correctly are: cellular radio, camera, Wi-Fi. Bluetooth, software / hardware-accelerated video playback. Unfortunately, many specific functions of LineageOS are missing and, as expected, there are several bug. For example, unlocking the SIM PIN does not currently work, so you must deactivate it using another smartphone before inserting it. Formatting a microSD card as Adoptable Storage results in a bootloop. The NFC chip with this ROM version does not work.

In all this it is worth considering that the smartphone dates back to a decade ago and that, in any case, it is only a first release: some bugfixes and some additional functions could arrive with the subsequent development of the custom ROM.

If you have a Samsung Galaxy S3 and want to give it a try, check out this short video from the developer and then click on the link below:

Download unofficial LineageOS 19.0 based on Android 12 for the Samsung Galaxy S III

