Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is official: 249 euros to conquer the mid-range

Samsung unveiled the new Galaxy Tab A8 2021, a mid-range device ready to conquer the market thanks to an attractive price, 249 euros. The tablet comes with a minimal and elegant design, with average bezels (screen-to-body ratio 80%) and a glossy back cover. The device mounts a 10.5 inch TFT display with 1920×1200 resolution and we also have the presence of 4 Dolby Atmos speakers and the audio jack for headphones. The dimensions are 246.8 x 161.9 x 6.9 mm for a weight of 508 grams.

On board we find the chipset Unisoc T618octa-core at 2GHz together to 3 / 4GB of RAM e 64 / 128GB of internal storage, expandable up to 1TB via microSD. Galaxy Tab A8 ships with Android 11but Samsung hasn’t confirmed any specific support timelines for this tablet, but will likely receive quarterly security patches and at least one Android 12 update.

The tablet has several functions such as the split screen. Samsung said of this: “If you are in a class, you can simultaneously chat with classmates, take notes and view a presentation all at once. And when you browse the Internet, simply drag a link from the current window to the side to create a split screen. Drag and split automatically opens a second browser window for more dynamic web page navigation. “

On the connectivity side we have support for 4G networks, the Wi-Fi 5, USB-C 2.0, the GPS and as we said also the 3.5mm headphone jack. On the cameras side we find a main one from 8MP and do not miss the selfie cam from 5MP. The battery has a capacity of 7,040 mAh and supports fast charging a 15W.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 2021 will be released starting from the end of December in 3 different colors: Gray, Silver, Pink Gold at a starting price of 249 euros.

