Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Review: A portable multimedia center

Technological progress is leading to an ever greater integration of electronic devices into our lives to perform the most disparate tasks, intertwining with different aspects of everyday life, from work to entertainment. A tablet can connect the dots, potentially ensuring you do everything from a single device with a larger screen than a smartphone. However, the need for many is to find a device that can support all the daily operations and that has a well-made display, perhaps even better with the stylus support. In recent weeks we have had the opportunity to try one of the most eligible candidates, the new one Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, sold starting from 649 euros on the official Samsung portal in the 4 / 64GB Wi-Fi model. We got our hands on the 6 / 128GB variant of this device, but there is also a 5G model on the market, on which however there is also a different SoC.

Lightweight and complete with S Pen

There Fan Edition it comes with a well studied and light weight design, 610 grams, for 185 x 284.8 x 6.3 mm, compact even compared to many alternatives on the market. To further increase comfort, you can buy external accessories such as the S7 Book Cover, present on the official website. As for the equipment, the sales package includes, in addition to the tablet, a USB Type-A / USB Type-C cable with 15W charger and the S Pen.

The latter allows more transversal approaches also devoted to productivity and there is no lack of pre-installed apps to make the most of it right away, from PENUP, which also allows you to start from drawings already made, to Clip Studio Paint (powerful software, free for 6 months), passing through the simpler Noteshelf, designed for taking notes. There is also a feature that converts what is written into text, accessible directly within Samsung Notes. The possibilities offered by the S Pen are many and its performance is now known to most, including its low latency and efficiency. In addition, on the Galaxy Tab S7 FE you can always carry it with you thanks to the magnetic attachment. The ideal position would be at the top on the back, but if you want, with a little attention you can make it remain stable even on the top and bottom of the tablet. In any case, we will always be able to carry the stylus with us.

On the upper side of the tablet we find the power button, the volume rocker, a microphone and the trolley for memory expansion, while on the right there is a speaker and the USB Type-C 3.2 port. On the left there is another loudspeaker and another microphone. At the bottom, however, we note the attachment for accessories such as the aforementioned Book Cover. The only color available in Italy is Mystic Black, which convinced us up to a certain point: the rear body tends to get dirty a little too easily. In this variant the tablet is very classic from an aesthetic point of view, the protrusion of the cameras is there but it does not make itself felt and the materials are of quality, with aluminum being the master.

An all-rounder tablet

The device under test is identified by the initials SM-T733 and it is a WiFi-only model, so the trolley is dedicated exclusively to memory expansion, with support for microSD up to 1TB. Under the body takes place an octa-core processor operating at the maximum frequency of 2.4 GHz, that is the Snapdragon 778G. Samsung’s atypical choice, which can create a bit of confusion since the Cellular 5G model mounts the Snapdragon 750G.

The solution implemented by Samsung allows for good performance, in line with the mid-range of the Android smartphone market. On AnTuTu Benchmark v9 the tablet scored 505,661 points, while on GeekBench it reached 782 points in single-core and 2927 points in multi-core. Translated into practice, based also on what we have seen in the field, the performances easily support the classic daily operations, whether it is Web browsing, e-mail management, viewing multimedia content and so on and so forth. put. The operating system in January 2022 is updated to Android 11 with One UI 3.1 customization and security patch of November 2021 and is fluid in almost all contexts, guaranteeing an excellent experience for those who want to use the tablet for work or for study.

If we then focus on entertainment, the12.4 inch large TFT screen, which has WQXGA resolution (2560 x 1600 pixels). The colors are well balanced and the maximum brightness is not bad: this guarantees a crisp and crystal clear viewing experience when it comes to approaching content such as those of Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. In this regard, there is no shortage of Widevine L1 DRMs, so you can play the contents of the main streaming platforms in Full HD. Although the mounted panel is TFT and not OLED, we are still on excellent levels for technology. Take a look at multimedia content with Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE it is pleasant in several respects, also considering the presence of an excellent audio sector Dolby Atmos based on two AKG speakers. This tablet, therefore, can be defined as a portable multimedia center of no small importance.

As for gaming, in the test weeks we had fun with titles like Leo’s Fortune and Rocket League Sideswipe, which run without particular problems. Then putting the tablet a little more stressed, with Call of Duty Mobile you can play with details and FPS on Very High, but you can also set the FPS to Max by going down to High with the graphics quality, while PUBG: NEW State can be reproduced with details on High and FPS to Very high.

The large screen of this tablet also lends itself very well to the mode Picture in Picture. In this context, playing games that can be enjoyed even without audio, such as Rocket League, it is possible to entertain yourself while watching a live on Twitch, since the hardware of the device allows you to do so. Among other things, they can also open three apps on the screen, but to do this you have to go through the panel Edge, which can be expanded from the right side. There is also the Samsung DeX desktop mode to take advantage of the tablet in desktop mode.

The connectivity sector includes Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2, absent instead NFC and audio jack. There is also very little to say about the photographic department, which as you can well imagine is not exactly the focus of a Wi-Fi tablet. At the front there is a 5MP camera that allows you to make video calls more than with dignity, also thanks to its three microphones, while on the back we find an 8MP lens. The shots are only sufficient and the sector struggles a lot in the darkest contexts, but we are sure that a good number of users will still do well what is offered. Instead, we close with a noteworthy strength: the 10,090 mAh battery. The autonomy is excellent and in some cases we have even managed to reach the fateful two days. A more stressful use can reduce the result, but we are sure that many people will be able to easily take home at least the classic eight hours, arriving without too many problems even beyond ten. The charging speed, however, is not the fastest. Although support up to 45W is provided, the one supplied only goes up to 15W, but this is nothing transcendental.