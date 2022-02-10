Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 will receive significant new updates

Samsung announced a new update for the fitness which will add the necessary fitness and wellness capabilities to Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic, two of the best smartwatches on the market according to our tests.

Users will now receive a proof of 30 days of the Centr training platform led by Chris Hemsworth, as well as better information on the sleep. Partnering with Centr is more than just a test program; it also incorporates information on the body composition of the service to provide a better understanding of a user’s general health.

Galaxy Watch 4 prepares for new features

Users of the Watch 4 range will have to wear the device for 5 working days and 2 over the weekend to get additional information, which will include coaching and article advice to help users get more restful sleep. For some reason, Samsung will also give users a “Sleeping animal” to indicate the quality of sleep.

Another significant improvement concerns the fitness app, where users can create intervals for cycling or walking training sessions. It is primitive, but it is a fundamental component of one greater physical fitness for which many people will have previously acquired a separate app. This is accompanied by the opportunity for customers to choose between Google Assistant And Bixby as a voice assistant on Watch 4, which will be available “in the coming months”.

Samsung is expanding its partnership WearOS with Google by allowing customers to YouTube Music to stream music via Wifi or LTE without the phone being nearby. However, given that Spotify’s compatibility allows you to download tracks for offline use, this doesn’t sound exciting. Samsung is also revealing a wider selection of watch faces and straps for the Watch 4 and Watch 4 classic, both of which will be available in late February.