Tech

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 is on offer on Amazon at an all time low

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee9 hours ago
0 17 1 minute read

In the wearable field Samsung Galaxy Watch4 it is without a doubt one of the most complete and valid smartwatches currently available on the market.

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 is on offer on Amazon

Born as a result of a fruitful collaboration between Google and Samsung, then equipped with the operating system Wear OS 3, the South Korean giant’s smartwatch is currently available on Amazon at the price of 254.99 euros instead of 299 euros, with one 15% discount.

Amazon’s offer on Samsung Galaxy Watch4 offers you the opportunity to have a complete smartwatch in your hands from all points of view: the design is accurate and is what is expected from a high-end device, the software can count on the robustness of the Google platform and on some optimizations of Samsung. Samsung Galaxy Watch4 is also a 360 ° fitness tracker: it monitors physical activity, records calories burned, offers a complete sleep assessment and thanks to the HR sensor it is also able to record oxygen levels in the blood.

If you want to discover many interesting offers like this, we recommend that you subscribe to our Telegram channel prices.tech where every day our editorial staff publishes discounts, offers and promotions on the hi-tech world.

Buy Samsung Galaxy Watch4 on offer

You may also be interested in: Samsung Galaxy Watch4 (Classic) Review: New Sensors and New OS, Surprising!

Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday are approaching, so bookmark the pages so you are always up to date on the latest offers!

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee9 hours ago
0 17 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

NASA SLS could fly until 2050 if the cost is reduced considerably

2 days ago

Is Super Smash Bros. Ultimate the latest game in the series? Sakurai is uncertain about the future – Nerd4.life

1 day ago

These Android smartphones will say goodbye to WhatsApp: the complete and updated list

2 days ago

few devices available, buy Christmas gifts now

14 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button