Samsung Galaxy Watch4 is on offer on Amazon at an all time low

In the wearable field Samsung Galaxy Watch4 it is without a doubt one of the most complete and valid smartwatches currently available on the market.

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 is on offer on Amazon

Born as a result of a fruitful collaboration between Google and Samsung, then equipped with the operating system Wear OS 3, the South Korean giant’s smartwatch is currently available on Amazon at the price of 254.99 euros instead of 299 euros, with one 15% discount.

Amazon’s offer on Samsung Galaxy Watch4 offers you the opportunity to have a complete smartwatch in your hands from all points of view: the design is accurate and is what is expected from a high-end device, the software can count on the robustness of the Google platform and on some optimizations of Samsung. Samsung Galaxy Watch4 is also a 360 ° fitness tracker: it monitors physical activity, records calories burned, offers a complete sleep assessment and thanks to the HR sensor it is also able to record oxygen levels in the blood.

