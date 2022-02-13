Samsung Galaxy Watch4: The latest update improves well-being and personalization

The new update of the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 series allows users to achieve their goals with advanced health and wellness features and to express themselves with a level of personalization.



Samsung announced a new update via the Galaxy Wearable app for Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic, continuing its commitment to help users achieve their health and wellness goals and express their personal style. Users can count on new enhancements such as advanced interval training designed for any cyclist or runner, a new sleep coaching program, and new insights into body composition. Galaxy Watch4 users will now have even more ways to customize their look with updated dials and a new line of elegant strapsavailable from the end of February.

The latest body composition update gives users even more insight into their progress. Samsung Health it will also offer body composition insights provided by Centr, a digital fitness program curated by Chris Hemsworth, which helps users improve their health, fitness and mindset. In addition, Galaxy Watch4 owners will be able to benefit from 30 day trial for full and unrestricted access to Centr.

Whether the user is looking to stay fit or training for the next competition, the new Samsung feature for runners and cyclists allows you to preset the duration, distance and number of repetitions of the workout. Galaxy Watch4 will guide you through a training session of personalized intensity with a series of high-intensity workouts interspersed with low-intensity workouts, resulting in an impactful and focused workout every time. Samsung is collaborating with top apps like adidas Running and Strava to help users improve their workouts.

By relying on the Galaxy Watch4’s excellent sleep tracking capabilities, the new sleep coaching program helps users develop better sleeping habits. By tracking sleep patterns for seven days and completing two surveys, the program assigns one of the eight animals symbol which represent the type of sleep of the user. Next, it will guide users through a four- or five-week coaching program that includes goals, checklists, sleep-related articles, meditation guide, and regular reports to support users as they strive to improve their sleep quality. .

When the goal is to wake up refreshed, a peaceful and quiet environment is the key to getting a healthy night’s rest. Galaxy Watch4 recognizes when users fall asleep and automatically turns off the lights enabled by Samsung SmartThings to help create better sleeping conditions.

Combined with advanced BioActive Sensor technology and the Samsung Health Monitor app, Galaxy Watch4 measures the blood pressure (BP) And the electrocardiogram (ECG), allowing users to monitor their heart health anytime, anywhere. Since first introduction in 2020, the Samsung Health Monitor app is currently available in 43 countries globally, expanding to 11 more in March, including Canada, Vietnam and South Africa.

The new Galaxy Watch4 update makes the wearable device experience even better, both from the inside and the outside. Users will be able to pfurther customize the dial with additional colors and fonts that will make the watch truly unique. In addition, new band colors such as burgundy and cream, and the new fabric band and link bracelet will be available for a more personalized look.

In 2021, Samsung and Google introduced Wear OS Powered by Samsung, bringing smoother connections between Android devices and uninterrupted access to more applications via Google Play, including Google Maps, Google Pay and YouTube Music. Coming soon through a further update, users will be able to stream music over Wi-Fi or LTE from the YouTube Music app on their Galaxy Watch4. This will allow users to leave their phone behind and continue enjoying their favorite artists while they train on the go.

Furthermore, Google Assistant will be available on the Galaxy Watch4 series in the coming months. With access to both Bixby and Google Assistant, consumers will be equipped with advanced voice assistant features to meet their various needs. Users can also install their favorite smartphone apps on their Galaxy Watch4 during initial setup with just one tap, creating a seamless experience between devices right from the start.