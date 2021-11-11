Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 256GB just for today at a really bomb price

Presented last August, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G is a foldable smartphone that incorporates the old clamshell mobile phones in design, perfectly combining small size and large screen. Today it is at a truly incredible price: in the 256GB version it is discounted by Unieuro for less than 700 Euros, thanks to a double offer.

Super offer for Z Flip3 from Unieuro

The well-known consumer electronics chain Unieuro, which up to 11 November activated the Manà Manà Black Friday promotional campaign, offers the opportunity to take home Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G at a particularly advantageous price compared to the 1,149 euros which represent the list price. The version on offer is the one equipped with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal memory.

It starts immediately with one discount on the page of 252 euros, leading it to 896.23 euros, and thanks to 200FOLD discount coupon the price is reduced by an additional 200 euros thus arriving at 696.23 euros.

Recall that the Samsung folding uses a Qualcomm platform Snapdragon 888 with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory, 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED internal screen and 120Hz refresh rate and 1.9-inch Super AMOLED external screen.

There are two rear cameras, 12 megapixel and one 10 megapixel front. if you were waiting for the right opportunity to buy a folding smartphone, this offer from Unieuro is definitely right. To follow the link for the online purchase.

Buy Samsung Galaxy Z FLip3 5G 256GB on Unieuro at 696,23 Euro | COUPON: 200FOLD

Also available in cut from 128 GB to 657 Euros total, always with the 200FOLD discount coupon: on the Unieuro.it website