Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G 128GB: discover the super promo at 599 ?? valid only for today!

Are you interested in the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G 128GB? Take advantage of the super exclusive offer of Samsung Online Shop! Samsung celebrates the milestones of the advent calendar with a special promotion. On Saturday 4 December 2021 you have a full day to buy the smartphone with a 27% discount. Read on to find out more discounts and exclusive promotions! You will thus be able to buy a top-of-the-range smartphone at a discounted price, so compact that it fits in your pocket. In closed mode, in fact, it measures only 4.2 inches. Read our guide to discover the characteristics of the smartphone and how to buy it on offer.

Samsung Galaxy: the features of the phone in promotion

If you want a lightweight phone, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G 128GB is the right solution. It weighs only 183 grams and is incredibly compact. As for connectivity, this latest generation smartphone has 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1 and NFC. Surely at the time of purchase you will also evaluate the cameras. Well, this Samsung Galaxy is equipped with an optically stabilized 12 megapixel ?? / 1.8 and 12 megapixel ?? / 2.2 ultra-wide angle camera. For selfies you can use the 10 megapixel front camera. By the way, all cameras allow you to shoot videos in 4K. Below, find out more about the phone:

6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X internal display

FullHD + resolution

Android 11 software with One UI 3.1 interface

8GB RAM

3300 mAh battery

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Octa-core 2.84 GHz processor

internal memory equal to 256GB / 128GB

If you want to know more, you have the opportunity to sign up for the masterclass held by a Samsung expert. You simply have to register and choose one of the available dates. In this way you are informed more in depth about the characteristics of the smartphone.

Samsung smartphone: how to get Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G 128GB for 599 euros

Have you decided to buy Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G 128GB? Saturday 4 December you can take advantage of both 27% reduction on the price of 1099 euros there is a further discount. Just use a Samsung discount code to get an extra 200 euro discount. The offer of the code goes to accumulate at the 27% discount already provided by Samsung Shop Online. This means that you can buy your Galaxy Z Flip3 5G 128GB for just € 599. To take advantage of this double advantage you must add Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G 128GB to the cart and then paste the alphanumeric sequence of the discount code in the appropriate box. Once this step is done, you confirm the purchase and Samsung immediately applies the further reduction of 200 euros to your total. In addition, if you register your new Galaxy Z Flip3 5G on Samsung Members by January 9, 2022, you will receive the Galaxy Chromebook Go (14 “) comfortably at home! Have you never bought on Samsung Shop Online before? , from PayPal to the credit cards of the Visa, MasterCard, American Express and PostePay circuits. But you can also choose payment in 10, 20 or 30 installments without interest or buy in 3 convenient installments with your credit card. If you are often out home, choose shipping in Click & Collect mode at one of the Samsung Customer Service points, where you can also request advice on setting up and using the phone.

