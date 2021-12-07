Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G for 599 euros with Chromebook included

Back available from MediaWorld the bomb offer concerning Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G, the folding smartphone that is receiving the update to Android 12 right now. In addition, as mentioned a few days ago, the proposal is compatible with the Samsung initiative that is giving away a Chromebook.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G is back on offer at 599 euros with Chromebook as a gift

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G was unveiled last August at list price of 1099 euros and it is a folding “clamshell” smartphone, as you will also have discovered from our review. MediaWorld offers it on offer at 649 euros in the four colors Phantom Black, Cream, Green and Lavender with 128 GB of internal memory, but that’s not all.

Thanks to the Discount Immediately Xmas promotion, which provides a discount of 50 euros for purchases between 500 and 750 euros, the price drops to 599 euros and it is compatible both with the new initiative Change with Galaxy and with the one that gives Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go, a device worth 399 euros. If you are interested you can buy Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G at the links below:

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G 128 GB Phantom Black for 599 euros

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G 128 GB Cream at 599 euros

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G 128 GB Green for 599 euros

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G 128 GB Lavender at 599 euros

