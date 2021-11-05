Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 and Fold3 5G available on Unieuro with up to 1100 euros discount

Unieuro he thought of an interesting one promotion for anyone who is eager to purchase a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G or a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G very discounted compared to the list prices of 1149 and 1949/1849 euros: it is possible to get a extra discount of 200 euros by purchasing one of the Samsung leaflets from the Unieuro e-shop.

How to get an extra discount of up to 1100 euros on Galaxy Z Flip3 and Fold3 5G

Taking advantage of the Unieuro promotion is quite simple. Simply insert a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 / Fold3 5G and one will automatically appear discount of 200 euros on the price of that moment (and therefore without any need to enter coupon code). The extra discount of 200 euros is also added to reimbursement of used items which allows you to get a further savings up to 900 euros – of course depending on the product delivered – on the already discounted price. In this way, we arrive at a truly advantageous figure, which perhaps can only be surpassed by the now next Black Friday.

As mentioned at the beginning, the aforementioned promotion is only valid – at least for now – on the official Unieuro e-shop that you find at this address and you can only take advantage of it until 7 November. However, we would like to point out that the overvaluation of the used product (with an additional discount of up to 900 euros) will be available until November 14th.

