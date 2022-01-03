Samsung Gaming Hub, game in streaming or on console with the same controller – Nerd4.life

The Samsung Gaming Hub is the new interface presented by the Korean company at CES 2022, which allows, among other things, to play in streaming or on PC e console using the same controller through a specific technology.

Available on some selected televisions, let’s imagine the high-end ones, such as the 4K and 144 Hz model designed for gaming on PC, PS5 and Xbox, Samsung Gaming Hub will allow immediate access to streaming platforms Google Stadia, NVIDIA GeForce NOW And Utomik, as well as to manage inputs related to PC and console.

The hub will also be enriched with new content and features over time, but will immediately include a system that uses theartificial intelligence to suggest new games based on our tastes.

Samsung Gaming Hub, an interface image

At the moment it is not known whether the game streaming available on the new Samsung TVs will boast 4K quality or not, however Mike Lucero, director of the gaming product division of Samsung, said that the company is working with its partners to ensure the best possible service.

Finally, there is the possibility that previous Samung TV models can also support the Gaming Hub: “We will start with the devices arriving in 2022 but we are working to make the Gaming Hub also available to additional Samsung users,” said Lucero.