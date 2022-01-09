Samsung great protagonist. And in a few days comes OnePlus 10 Pro- Corriere.it

from Saverio Accommodation

There are never many novelties on the smartphone front at Ces. But they are always worth exploring. Space also for Realme, Nokia, TCL

Smartphones are preparing to live yet another year as market leaders. what emerges from Ces 2022, the great fair on stage in Las Vegas these days and dedicated to consumer electronics. Among the various Samsung companies, the one that has attracted the most attention, thanks above all to a series of concepts that have partly anticipated the plans of the South Korean company for the year that has just begun. But that’s not all, because there was also room for brands like Realme, Nokia, TCL. Without forgetting the thousands of rumors dedicated to the OnePlus 10 Pro. The next top-of-the-range smartphone from the Chinese company will be presented on Tuesday 11 January. Some information released during the CES allow us to be able to trace a more or less complete identikit. As per tradition, therefore, the Las Vegas fair this year is also pulling the sprint to the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, ​​which will be held between February and March (pandemic permitting).

Foldable smartphones are ready for consecration The sales results of the Galaxy Z Flip3 and Galaxy Z Fold3 (quadrupled the results obtained in 2020) confirmed the excellent work done by Samsung with the folding. The South Korean company was the first to believe in this particular segment together with Huawei, and this has allowed it to gain a considerable technical advantage over its direct competitors. Taking advantage of the Ces 2022 media showcase, the Seoul giant has unveiled four new foldable smartphone prototypes. They are called Flex S, Flex G, Flex Note and Flex Slidable. Each of them tries to propose a different alternative to what has been seen so far in this area. Here are the three screens of the Flex S (joined together by special hinges) and the Flex G (in this case they all fold inwards so as not to be visible outside when not in use).

The Flex Note, on the other hand, is a sort of revival of the Galaxy Note range. It is in fact a tablet with two displays and a hinge positioned in the center. This allows you to fold them at an angle of 180 or to use the device as if it were a notebook, with one of the two panels that turns into a keyboard. All accompanied by the inevitable S-Pen, to use it as a notepad.

The Flex Slidable, on the other hand, is a folding smartphone with a portion of the screen that rolls up and unrolls at will.

Remember LG Rollable

, presented exactly a year ago and also on display at CES in Las Vegas. To demonstrate how much this kind of devices are preparing for the definitive consecration in the course of 2022.

Samsung’s US fair is also enriched with the Galaxy S21 FE 5G, heir to the Galaxy S20 FE. In this case it is a “classic” smartphone, destined to become a best-seller this year. The data sheet closely resembles that of the Galaxy S21 5G (AMOLED display, three rear cameras, fast charging), with the advantage of having the Snapdragon 888 processor, seen last year on board much more expensive products. He starts at 769 euros and is destined to drop in price quickly.

OnePlus 10 Pro arrives on January 11th There is great expectation around the OnePlus 10 Pro. The Chinese brand now also cleared customs in our parts and the OnePlus 9 Pro

was among the most popular top-of-the-range smartphones of 2021. During the Las Vegas fair, the company confirmed the presentation of its next spearhead for January 11th. At this stage the focus will be entirely on the photographic sector which, according to the first images, will also impose a change of design. The rear part will in fact host a sort of square insert inside which three cameras and an LED flash will be set. The photographic sector will once again boast the collaboration of Hasselblad this year which, unlike what was seen in 2021, should also have intervened in the hardware design. Not surprisingly, we are talking about a fish eye lens with a viewing angle of 150, a bit like we see on Go Pro-style action cameras. And then there will certainly be Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 as a processor, in addition to one AMOLED screen and ultra fast charging at 50 Watts. A real top of the range, therefore, destined to be talked about throughout 2022. Appointment on 11 January.

Nokia, Realme and TCL Finally, as mentioned at the beginning, Ces 2022 gave space to many other smartphone manufacturers. Nokia took the opportunity to present four smartphones, ranging from $ 99 to $ 240. This is a clear sign of how the company is focusing this year above all on the medium-low range of the market. So here are Nokia C100, Nokia C200, Nokia G100 and Nokia G400. The latter features a screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hertz (perfect for video games), 6 Gigabytes of RAM and costs just $ 239. They should also arrive in Europe.

Realme instead presented the GT 2 and GT 2 Pro. The first boasts technical specifications very similar to the top-of-the-range smartphones of 2021, starting with the presence of the excellent Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. There is also an AMOLED display and three rear cameras. The Pro version instead gains a larger screen and Qualcomm’s brand new Snapdragon Gen 8 1 chip. Prices starting, respectively, from 370 and 540 euros at the exchange rate. They were in fact announced in China, but they will also arrive in our country.

TCL has unveiled three new smartphones, two of which are exclusive to the US market. The TCL 30 5G will arrive in Europe, a mid-range device, however, equipped with an AMOLED screen, stereo speakers and support for new generation networks. More details during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.