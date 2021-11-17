Samsung has a new roadmap for One UI 4 and Android 12

Since the release of the final version of Android 12 all the major smartphone manufacturers have had to work hard to adapt their custom UI to the Google OS and even the developers of Samsung they went to work, in order to speed up the optimization of One UI 4 and fulfill the promise of an update by the end of 2021.

From the United States comes the news of the publication by the Korean giant of a new roadmap relating to the release of the update that will bring to the various smartphones of the One UI 4 company with Android 12 (with some important differences compared to the one that emerged a few days ago) , thanks to which it is possible to get an idea of ​​the timing also for the other markets.

Samsung’s roadmap for updating to One UI 4 with Android 12

Well, according to this roadmap, we are already starting this month, by the end of which Samsung Galaxy S21 series smartphones are expected to receive the eagerly awaited update that brings One UI 4 and Android 12 (and indeed the schedule has been adhered to).

TO December the team of developers of the Korean giant should instead focus on the new folding of the company, namely the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G.

TO January it should be the turn of the top-of-the-range models of previous generations and in particular of Samsung Galaxy S20 +, Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy S20 FE, Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 20 series, Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy Z Flip 5G, Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Fold2.

TO February it will be the turn of the Samsung Galaxy S20, the Galaxy S10 series, the Galaxy A52 5G and the Galaxy Tab S7, S7 Plus and S7 Plus 5G tablets while for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE there will be a wait until March.

To April it will be up to Samsung Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A51 5G, Galaxy A71 5G, Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G and Galaxy Tab S6 Lite while at May to Galaxy A32 5G, Galaxy A42 5G, Galaxy Tab S6, Galaxy Tab A7 (2020) and Galaxy Tab Active3.

Finally, in the summer the Korean giant will focus on the low end and in particular on June on Galaxy XCover Pro and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, a July on Galaxy A21 and Galaxy A12 and ad August on Galaxy A02s, Galaxy A01 and Galaxy A11.

