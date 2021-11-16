Samsung: here is Android 12 with One UI 4! And the timing for release to all smartphones

Samsung is already ready for the release of Android 12 via its One UI 4.0 GUI. We know that this is news as manufacturers usually struggle to release an update of a new Android release upon release by Google. In this case, Samsung has done an excellent job allowing to shorten the times and to have the new operating system already on the Galaxy S21 series. And not only because the company has also released a complete roadmap with the timeline of the release of its new version of One UI 4.0 for other smartphones as well.

Samsung: that’s when One UI 4.0 for everyone will be released

We start first with the whole series of Galaxy S21 which for many has already been released publiclyThe release started on a global scale today, and will proceed gradually over the next few days. The notification may not arrive immediately for everyone but don’t despair: keep looking at the menuSettings to manually check for its presence. If nothing is available yet, we will have to wait a little longer but in fact it will arrive as soon as possible.

In addition to this, know that Samsungpublished, even if it was later removed, what appears to be theredefinitive roadmap for all the latest smartphones. Clearly there is no official Samsung status and therefore it is clear that the dates could undergo changes even if usually these roadmaps are followed precisely. It is also important to consider the fact that the timings they vary from country to country, and a release at a certain time in South Korea could correspond to availability in Italy delayed by a few weeks.

So here is the unofficial roadmap with the release dates of Android 12 and One UI 4.0

November 2021

Galaxy S21

Galaxy S21 +

Galaxy S21 Ultra

December 2021

Galaxy Z Fold 3

Galaxy Z Flip 3

Galaxy S20

Galaxy S20 +

Galaxy S20 Ultra

Galaxy Note 20

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Galaxy Z Fold 2

Galaxy Z Flip 5G

January 2022

Galaxy Fold 5G

Galaxy Z Flip

Galaxy Note 10

Galaxy Note 10+

Galaxy S20 FE

Galaxy S10

Galaxy S10e

Galaxy S10 +

Galaxy A52s 5G

Galaxy A42 5G

February 2022

Galaxy Tab S7

Galaxy Tab S7 +

April 2022

Galaxy A51 5G

Galaxy Tab S7 FE

Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G

Galaxy A90 5G

Galaxy Tab S6

Galaxy Tab S6 5G

May 2022

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

Galaxy Tab Active 3

Galaxy Tab A7 (2020)

Galaxy A33

Galaxy A31

Galaxy A12

June 2022

July 2022