Samsung in talks to purchase Biogen: $ 42 billion deal

Listen to the audio version of the article

The Korean consumer electronics giant may soon ‘diversify’ into biotechnology: Samsung is in talks to take over Biogen, a leading US drug manufacturer for the treatment of neurological diseases such as Alzheimer’s and dementia, according to The Korea Economic Daily, reprinted by Reuters. The Nasdaq-listed biotech company approached Samsung to sell its shares that could be valued at more than $ 42 billion, including a control premium. Biogen’s current market capitalization is just under $ 35 billion.

“Samsung is negotiating with the selling party to acquire Biogen,” a senior official at a global investment bank told the Korea Economic Daily. Should the deal go through, it would represent the Korean group’s largest acquisition since the $ 8 billion deal for Harman, a US automotive electronics manufacturer acquired in 2016. Biogen is also expected to generate high operating profits on a stable base, unlike cyclical industries such as semiconductors.

The company was co-founded in 1978 by two Nobel laureates Walter Gilbert and Phillip Sharp. The former was awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry for his work in DNA sequencing in 1980, while the partner won the medical prize for his discovery of cleaved genes in 1993. The company is a pioneer in treatments for systemic diseases. nervous like multiple sclerosis and Parkinson’s disease. It has 33 new drug candidates in the pipeline, while conducting Phase 3 clinical trials of seven antidepressant candidates.