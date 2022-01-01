Samsung is about to announce its new and powerful Exynos 2200

December was the month of the year, now virtually over, which saw the largest number of news announcements in terms of processors. Last in chronological order it was Samsung who, just a few hours ago, revealed what his neighbor will be SoC; what’s coming may leave everyone speechless – here’s why.









It was first the turn of Qualcomm which, at the beginning of this month, introduced the new ones Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, SoCs that will become part of the equipment of many flagships coming out in 2022 as well as some of the models already launched at the end of 2021. Subsequently, the time has come for the chipset Dimensity 9000 from MediaTek, processor with all the credentials to give a hard time to his colleague. Now, however, the spotlight is all on what will be the new “brain” of Samsung, Exynos 2200, at least for the moment still shrouded in a thick aura of mystery about what performances will be waiting for us.

Samsung Exynos 2200, what will they look like?

As anticipated, at least in this first phase Samsung has chosen not to unbutton too much on the characteristics of Exynos 2200. What we already know is that it will be produced in a different way than Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, for which a productive process at 4nm; the decision, in fact, should have fallen on that a 5nm, similarly to what happened with the previous ones

Octacore, the processor will have one Cortex-X2 core, three Cortex-A710 and four Cortex-A510 cores available. To this mix, a best performing 5G modem, as well as an improvement in artificial intelligence and image signal processing.

From a graphic point of view, the SoCs will be able to count on the support of RDNA2 GPU from AMD, already present on the most recent models of PCs and game consoles. This would be a remarkable combination, as such graphics processing units allow for features such as ray tracing And variable ray shading, for superior quality images and high level performance.

Samsung Exynoss 2200, when will they arrive?

According to the manufacturer, the debut of the new Exynos 2200 is scheduled for 2022, although for a more precise date we will have to wait for theJanuary 11. In fact, on that date theofficial announcement of the new generation of processors, whose arrival was anticipated on social networks byhashtag #PlaytimeIsOver.

In a handful of days, therefore, we may already have the first concrete information on what will be the next SoC family of the Korean company. All that remains is to wait and start imagining the reactivity of the flagship smartphones that will debut during the coming year which, for some markets, will not fail to make these small technological discoveries their own.