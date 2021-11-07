Samsung is about to launch a great promotion for the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is undoubtedly one of the best smartphones of the year and Samsung is preparing to make it even more attractive through the launch of a new promotion dedicated that will allow you to get an official accessory as a gift: the Silicone Cover with S Pen.

In short, with a new update just released and waiting to understand when the roll out of Android 12 in the stable version will start, let’s see the details of this promotion.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Promotion: “S21 Ultra S Pen Edition”

Unless there are last minute changes, the new promotion, officially called “S21 Ultra S Pen Edition”, Will be launched by Samsung starting Monday November 8, 2021 and will be addressed to all customers who are natural persons of age and resident in the territory of the European Union. There will obviously be a dedicated communication campaign via the web.

Going into the details of the initiative, all those who will buy a smartphone Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G (model code SM-G998B) in the promotional period between November 8th and December 31, 2021 at a participating store they will be entitled to receive the Silicone Cover with S Pen (product code EF-PG99PTBEGWW), worth € 75.90 including VAT.

In order to obtain the award, customers will be required to complete the procedure of registration of the smartphone purchased on Samsung Members no later than 11.59 pm of 24 January 2022.

As for the stores compatible with the promotion, it should be noted that they must be physical stores located within the Italian territory (the Republic of San Marino and the Vatican City are therefore excluded) that will display the promotional advertising material relating to the initiative or of online stores adhering to and listed in the ‘specific regulation of the initiative. Unless there are last-minute changes, the participating physical stores should also include those of the main national mobile telephone operators, with particular reference to those of TIM, Vodafone and WINDTRE. According to what is learned, the same operators should also participate through their respective online stores, namely TIM, TIM Retail, Vodafone and WINDTRE.

As for the others compatible online stores, the complete list, unless denied, will include: Samsung Shop Online (including the “Samsung Partners Reward” and “Samsung Student” programs), Mediaworld, Unieuro, Euronics, Trony, Expert, Comet, ByTechno, Monclick, Bennet, Carrefour, Esselunga, Auchan, Il Gigante, Conad, Coop, Iperal, Mediolanum App (“SelfyShop” section), Jakala web page accessible from the Intesa Sanpaolo Mobile app or from the reserved area of ​​the site, Amazon (excluding marketplace), Freeshop, Next Hardware, Dimo, Siem, Nova, E-Stayon, The Milky Way.

Among the other details of the initiative it should be remembered that: on the dedicated page of Samsung Members it will be necessary to upload a series of data demonstrating the purchase, such as proof of purchase and IMEI; each smartphone purchased will be entitled to only one prize; in the case of purchase with a subscription with an operator, the subscription form and an official declaration from the retailer certifying the sale of the purchased product will be requested, accompanied by a photocopy of the sales receipt.

Upon successful completion of the registration procedure, the customer will receive a confirmation communication via email. Once the correctness of the uploaded documentation and the compatibility with the promotion have been verified, Samsung will send another validation email. The prize (Silicone Cover with S Pen) will be given free of charge within 180 days from the validation email at the address indicated by the customer at the time of registration of the purchase.

The launch of the new promotion just described will also be accompanied by the extension until November 21, 2021 of the one featuring the foldable Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G.

