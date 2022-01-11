SAMSUNG JetBot ROBOT VACUUM CLEANER Review. The most intelligent! – Andrea Galeazzi

There motorized Lidar turret, the Intel chip for object recognition and the integrated camera are the features that make this robot the smartest of all! A’aspiration really effective and does the emptying station do the rest? Will it also have flaws ..? You are probably already imagining it.

Aspiration and Obstacle Recognition

His characteristic peculiar is certainly that of not being round, like most robot vacuum cleaners, but having the rotating brush mass front, in the flat part. How does it reach corners without the side brushes? Simple, on the sides of the rotating brush there are fins that convey inwards everything that is along the perimeter of the room. The rotating brush has both “hard” and soft parts, in order to better adapt to the various types of flooring.

There try obstacles it was also passed with flying colors. Slippers, cables thrown to the ground and the feet of the chairs have all been cleverly bypassed, recognized thanks to the AI ​​and photographed!

I noticed Samsung’s great attention to detail and health. In fact, there are several filters both in input and for the outgoing air, that comes purified from dust of the 99.99%. Therefore perfect for those who are allergic. The same thing applies to the emptying base, which can be activated every time the robot returns or only when the tray is full.

In aspiration it really has no problem, it detects when it passes over the dirtiest areas and automatically increases the suction power. Crumbs, powdered sugar and hair are all tests passed! Same thing on the carpet, where obviously the suction power increases.

Autonomy it seemed excellent to me, my house is about 70sqm and cleans it with still 60/65% of remaining battery.

Application and Voice Assistants

The application to manage it is Smart Thing Samsung and we will find the house map, which he will have drawn after the first few passes, which will give us the possibility to have him clean even only certain rooms or areas. The big news, however, comes now: from the app while he is on the move we will be able to monitor the house through his video camera! Perfect to act as a mobile surveillance camera since we can also guide it manually to go and check the area that interests us most. He is also able to recognize the dogs and to look for them around the house, at our command, in order to control them and sing them a song.

Compatibility with voice assistants one has with Google Assistant, Alexa And Bixby. Only with the latter, however, will it be possible to specify which room to clean. With the other two you can only start a general cleaning.

Conclusions and Prices

In conclusion I would say I have found a very good robot. The best for intelligence and object recognition and still with excellent aspiration. Too bad you don’t wash! Its real sore point, however, is the price, in fact we are talking about 1,499 euros (or 1,299 on offer), although you will find a 799 euro version without camera and object recognition. Really a lot, but it goes very very well!

