Samsung lands in the Metaverse: here’s how to visit its virtual store

Samsung also lands in the Metaverse, with its first store that can also be visited virtually. Here are all the details about it

Let’s get ready for a wave of news and announcements about the Metaverse. The CEO of Facebook thought about opening the doors to this parallel universe Mark Zuckerberg which, a few months ago, announced the change of strategy with Half.

Also Samsung has decided to expand into this world, launching its first virtual shop. We are talking about the Samsung 837X, presented by the South Korean company as an immersive world that can be virtually explored, modeled according to the structure of the physical store in New York.

Samsung into Metaverse, like visiting its first virtual store

Is called Samsung 837X, and is the South Korean company’s first store to land in Metaverse. The debut will take place in the decentralized virtual platform Decentraland, where – among other things – the Barbadian embassy can be found. At the actual property level, Samsung itself has talked about three macro areas:

Connectivity Theater, mainly dedicated to the announcement of new products with 3D models, additional specifications, streaming videos and much more Sustainability Forest, a space where you want to promote the amount of reforestation activities that the company has been carrying out for some time Customization Stage, a sort of ballroom where visitors can indulge in recreational activities. Furthermore, those who have an 837 NFT badge will have the opportunity to participate in a lottery and take home one of the three indomitable collections for their Decentraland avatar

However, this is not a store dedicated to sales. Samsung thought of it as a kind of platformer, with four mini-quests (which will lead to four badges) to encourage exploration of the space created. But how to get connected? Just click on this link, and you don’t even need an account.