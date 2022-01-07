Samsung lands on Decentraland | $ MANA in bull run

THE metaverse on blockchain I’m not a meteor of the 2021. Although the sector was one of the most affected by the recent sector correction, keep coming partnership first-rate.

In fact, it is the turn of Samsung, with the Korean giant (but via its US division) entering the world of Decentraland, going to open its stores mono brand virtual in this parallel universe on chain Ethereum.

Also Samsung in the Decentraland metaverse

A great sign for $ MANA, token that we can find inside the eToro secure platform – go here to receive a free virtual account with PREMIUM functionality – intermediary that offers all the top also with regard to this specific sector of the crypto world.

It is also here that we can also find advanced tools for fintech trading such as the CopyTrader and also i CopyPortfolios. With the first we can copy the best traders of the platform with a single click, also going to analyze their movements in detail. With the latter we can choose a basket of cryptocurrencies in style ETF, but without any additional fees. You can switch to a real account with $ 50.

Samsung lands on Decentraland: the details of the operation

Samsung has decided that it will become part of the world of Decentraland, the virtual universe on blockchain more important for the number of users and active participation, which already boasts several within it commercial realities of great thickness, like theAmnesia of Ibiza, the auction house Sotheby’s and also Atari, which runs a casino with an attached nightclub in this virtual universe.

Samsung led in Decentraland a digital version of his flagship store from Manhattan. The operation will be timed, meaning the store will be available on Decentraland only for a limited period, after which the shop will no longer be reachable.

Samsung will offer digital adventures related to the latest theme in its digital store CES for the company, or that of the sustainability. In a series of initiatives that, our readers will remember, he had also involved Cardano through Veritree, an operation that will bring the Korean colossus to plant over 2 million trees.

A commitment therefore distributed by the Korean house of the TV and smartphone market, with new initiatives that could be presented starting in the next few weeks, both inside and outside the metaverse.

A great success for Decentraland and for the whole sector

The news is obviously one of the most important ever for Decentraland, a metaverse who is leader, together with The Sandbox, of the commercial initiatives concerning this niche of the blockchain world.

A sector that, after the enormous growth triggered by the announcement of Half from Facebook he then corrected in the second half of December, suffering the blow more than the other sectors. Many continue to believe that of metaverse a meteor of the sector that has no reason to exist, and that will soon be destined to deflate.

This new initiative of Samsung testifies that in reality this is not the case – and that the price targets we have set in our own Decentraland forecasts they are actually more than concrete. This is also testified by the bull run of the last 24 hours.