Samsung lowers the price of its latest high-end 5G by 100 euros

The flagship of the Korean firm has an exclusive discount on Amazon, but only for a limited time.

One of Samsung’s flagships drops in price, although only for a limited time. The Samsung Galaxy S22+ 5G have 100 euro discount thanks to one of the Amazon offers, you just have to click on the coupon that appears under the price. It is accompanied by 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. In addition, it comes with a charger, something that is not usually included.

You have the opportunity to take with discount one of the best high-end of this 2022. Samsung’s smartphone competes with the most powerful, the most complete, and stands up to a top features sheet.

Buy the Samsung beast at the best price

Samsung’s smartphone comes with a beautiful glass body very similar to that of its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G. On its front, a panel 6.6-inch AMOLED, Full HD + resolution and 120 Hz. Samsung is an expert with its panels and this S22+ has one of the best screens of the year.

Under its chassis is one of the processors manufactured by the Korean giant, the Exynos 2200. We talk about a processor with a lot of brute force that will smoothly move the most demanding games and applications. You will not miss any power. As we have pointed out, in this offer we find it together with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

samsung exynos 2200

6.6″ AMOLED Full HD+ 120Hz screen

8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of memory

3 rear cameras

4,500 mAh battery and 45W fast charge

On-screen fingerprint reader, NFC and 5G

The Korean firm has added a total of 3 cameras on the back of its high-end: we find a 50 megapixel main sensora wide angle 12 megapixels and a telephoto which repeats with 12 megapixels. In the small hole in its front, a 10 megapixel camera.

The Korean terminal also has a battery of 4,500mAh and 45W fast charge, you can recover energy at full speed. It also incorporates wireless chargingforget about cables and leave it on a charging base with total comfort.

You can quickly and safely receive one of Samsung’s latest high-end products at home. A whole 5G beast that is within your reach with a 100 euro discount. It is not an opportunity that arises every day, if you want a high-end pointer, do not hesitate.

Related topics: Offers

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission.

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Sign up for Disney + for $ 8.99 and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!