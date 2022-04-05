Samsung M52 5G at more than 40% discount on Amazon

Samsung’s reliability is reflected in this premium mid-range device released just a year ago. It offers very interesting features and is powerful, it also has a 5G connection. It has a large 6.5-inch screen, accompanied by a good 64 MP main camera and a factor to be taken into consideration: waterproof . It is available in 3 models: black, blue and white. Its cost of 264.00 euros in the offer allows it to be paid in four installments of 66.00 euros over 90 days.

From today and until Wednesday, April 13 You can get this powerful device for 264.00 euros. It is one of the biggest offers on the market, with which you will save 185.00 euros, about half of the product. This model is one of the most popular on Amazon, selected Amazon’s Choice for its profitability.

This model contains an internal storage of 128 GB, in addition to a microSD card support of up to 1 TB. The terminal has an Octa-core Qualcomm SDM 778G processor along with 6GB RAM, so it is capable of moving several heavy programs at the same time. Its 6.7″ Super AMOLED Plus panel has Full HD+ resolution. Inside it is its 120 Hz Super Smooth screen, which stabilizes its content so that it does not blur while you play or scroll.

Long-lasting autonomy and comfort

One of the most common criticisms against Samsung is that its devices do not have great energy autonomy. The South Korean company has been working on it for a long time, and the Samsung M52 5G is the proof.

Its extensive features require you, but thanks to its powerful battery It is capable of keeping them for many hours. It has a 5000 mAh battery with a super fast charge of 25W. In turn, it has a side fingerprint reader and uses Wifi 6. Its operating system is Android 11 under One UI 3.1

It is difficult to resist the temptation to get one of the most solvent mobiles on the market at this price, the result of the always reliable Samsung. Now that Mother’s Day is approaching, it can become an ideal gift, since it is comfortable, resistant and powerful for all ages. It is a valid model for both children, adults and the elderly.

