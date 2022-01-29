Samsung MicroLED TV: with the new generation the prices are lowered (a little)

With the new generation of MicroLEDs, Samsung finally sees a lowering of production costs and therefore of the list price of televisions. According to rumors in the Korean press, the new range announced in early January at CES in Las Vegas, will see the larger 114-inch model position itself at a price of $ 100,000. It is certainly a very high price ever, but it must be compared with that of the 110-inch model introduced last year, which was offered at a price of about 150,000 dollars. It is therefore a question of a reduction of approximately 33%, also made possible by the change in technology.

Last year’s MicroLEDs were in fact still based on The Wall architecture, derived in turn from the range of LED screens for Digital Signage, with LEDs mounted on discrete printed circuit boards. To be able to produce smaller cuts, which require further miniaturization of the individual LEDs and related control circuits, Samsung has switched to LTPS-type TFT substrates for the 2022 range. The smallest model of MicroLED TV this year has a diagonal of 89 inches and, according to rumors, will be priced around $ 80,000. This is certainly a consistent progress year over year, but it also suggests how far this technology is still far from becoming truly “consumer”.