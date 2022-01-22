Samsung: new Galaxy smartphones can be purchased at the promo that overestimates the used one – MondoMobileWeb.it | Telephony | Offers

After launching the new promo through which consumers can take advantage of overestimation of your used smartphone for the purchase of a new device, Samsung made it compatible with the initiative other mobile models besides the Galaxy S21 FE 5G.

Specifically, the promo called “Samsung Switch to Galaxy by purchasing a Premium Smartphone“Is dedicated to adult consumers residing in the European Union who purchase some specific Galaxy smartphones, at points of sale located in Italy or participating e-stores (purchases with a VAT number are not considered valid).

The e-stores include Samsung Shop Online, Mediaworld online, Unieuro online, Euronics online, Trony online, Expert online, Comet, Coop, Amazon and official sites of telephone operators Tim, Vodafone and WindTre.

The initiative, therefore, is valid for those who buy, from 4 January to 31 March 2022, the following Samsung models: Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy S21 5G (128GB and 256GB of ROM), Galaxy Z Fold3 5G And Galaxy Flip3 5G (128GB and 256GB of ROM).

Following the purchase of the device, you have to register the purchase by 21 April 2022, on the official website dedicated to the initiative, requesting the evaluation of the used vehicle through the filling out an online form, with personal data, proof of purchase and information on the old device (with signing of the used sale form).

The details of the bank account on which you want to receive the possible evaluation amount must be in the name of the customer to whom the personal data refer, must be related to the European Union and remain active until October 18, 2022.

In case of purchase with telephone subscription, you must also submit the subscription form with subscription date within the promotion period.

Once the submitted documentation has been validated, the customer will receive avalidation email, which specifies the subsequent steps for requesting the evaluation of your used vehicle and which contains a link (to be clicked within 5 days from the date of receipt of the e-mail message) for book the collection of used items.

After doing this, you will need to print the waybill (received by email, following confirmation of the used car collection booking) and prepare the package, packed according to the instructions contained in the official regulation, for delivery to the courier.

The participating customer will have to restore the factory conditions and proceed to delete the data contained in your smartphone used.

Here are some examples of smartphones suitable for the evaluation of used equipment for the purposes of participating in the Samsung promo (the complete list also includes LG, Motorola, OnePlus, smartwatches, wireless headsets, tablets and notebooks):

Samsung: Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G 512GB and 256GB, Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G 256GB and 128GB, Galaxy Z Fold 2 256GB, Galaxy Z Flip 5G, Galaxy S21 Plus 5G, Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G, Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy Fold 5G, Galaxy Fold, Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy Note 20 5G, Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy S21 5G, Galaxy S20 + 5G, Galaxy S20 +, Galaxy Note 10+, Galaxy S20, Galaxy S9 +, Galaxy A51 5G 128GB, Galaxy A22 5G, Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy M11, Galaxy A30s, Galaxy A7 2018, Galaxy A12.

Apple: iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone SE 2020, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11, iPhone X, iPhone XR, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XS, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 7.

Huawei: Mate Xs, Mate 30 Pro, Mate 40 Pro +, Mate 40 Pro, P40 Pro +, P40 Pro, P40, P40 Lite 5G, P40 Lite E, Nova 5T, P30 Pro New Edition, P30 Pro, P30, P 30 Lite New Edition , Mate 20 X 5G, Mate 20, Mate 20 lite, Nova 7 SE, P Smart Z, Nova 7i, P Smart 2020.

Xiaomi: Mi 11 Ultra 5G, Mi 11 5G, 11T Pro 5G, 11T 5G, Mi 11i 5G, 11 Lite 5G NE, Mi 10 pro 5G, Mi 10T pro 5G, Mi 11 Lite, Mi Note 10, Redmi Note 10S, Mi Note 10 Lite, Mi 9T.

Upon receipt of the used, the company Business world will start the acceptance procedure and, if successful, theused will qualify as Category A, B or C. Subsequently, the customer will be informed via email of the value of the evaluation, which will eventually be recognized, within 45 working days, by bank transfer to the current account indicated in the registration phase.

In the case of you do not want to accept the valuation value expected for your used vehicle, must be communicated via email in 30 days from the date of communication of the outcome of the procedure.

