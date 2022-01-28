Samsung overvalues ​​second-hand even with the purchase of the new Galaxy

The South Korean giant Samsungfollowing the launch of the new promotion thanks to which consumers can take advantage of the overvaluation of their smartphone used to purchase a new device, has made other mobile phone models compatible with the initiative in addition to the Galaxy S21 FE 5G.

Specifically, the promo called “Samsung Switch to Galaxy by purchasing a Premium Smartphone”Is dedicated to adult consumers residing in the European Union who purchase some specific Galaxy smartphones, let’s find out all the details together.

Samsung: new Galaxy smartphones can be purchased at the promo that overvalues ​​the used one

The initiative is therefore valid for those who purchase from January 4th to March 31st 2022, the following Samsung models: Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy S21 5G, with 128 or 256 GB of memory, Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Flip3 5G with both 128 GB and 256 GB. Following the purchase of the device, you have to register the purchase, by 21 April 2022on the official website dedicated to the initiative, requesting the evaluation of the used vehicle by filling in an online form, with personal data, proof of purchase and information on the old device with simultaneous signing of the used sale form.

The coordinates of the bank account on which you wish to receive any valuation amount must be in the name of the customer to whom the personal data refer, must be related to the European Union and remain active until 18 October 2022. In case of purchase with telephone subscription, the subscription form with subscription date must also be sent within the promotion period.

Once the submitted documentation has been validated, the customer will receive a validation email, which specifies the subsequent steps for requesting the evaluation of your used vehicle and which contains a link to book the collection of the used vehicle. Having done this, it will be necessary print the waybill and prepare the packagepacked according to the instructions contained in the official regulation, for delivery to the courier.

The participating customer will have to restore the factory conditions and proceed to delete the data contained in your smartphone used. The smartphones suitable for the evaluation of used are so many, among these we find many models of Samsung, Apple, Huawei and Xiaomi.