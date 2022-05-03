Samsung prepares its two cheapest mobiles of 2022

Samsung’s cheap mobile catalog is very close to expanding. The company is already working on the Samsung Galaxy A13s and Galaxy A04. Both devices will share a goal: to arrive as the cheapest mobiles of 2022 by Samsung. They have already been seen in some other certification and could be announced imminently. If you want a basic and very cheap mobile these may be an option!

Hardware and basic design to set a low price

The Galaxy A13s It will be a version similar to the current Galaxy A13 that can already be purchased. It is an update for 2022 that does not necessarily have to be better. Just because its name includes an “s” doesn’t mean it’s more advanced.

On the other hand, the Galaxy A04 It will also arrive to update the current Galaxy A04s. Yes, the names of Samsung in the mid-range and low-end do not make much sense. In the same way, this device should not be worse than the A04s for eating an “s” in the name.

There is only one thing clear with these two smartphones: they will be very cheap and will arrive soon. No specific specifications are known about them, although it is easy to glimpse their market niche knowing the current models A13 and A04s.

Your designs should change little or nothing, with the vast majority of news in hardware, cameras and battery. They may reduce certain aspects to lower the price or vice versa.

Both models will be launched very soon by Samsung in most markets. If you’re looking for a very cheap mobile in 2022 these could be a basic option to consider.