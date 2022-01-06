Samsung starts Android 12 release on Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy S20 FE 4G

Along with the launch of Android 12 on the Samsung Galaxy A72 a month in advance, the Asian company has decided to make it One UI 4.0 update available on Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy S20 FE. The update campaign to the latest version of the green robot therefore continues: here are all the details to know about it.

In the case of the smartphone Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, the firmware version G770FXS6FULA debuted in Spain yesterday and is expected to gradually arrive in the rest of the Old Continent (ergo also in Italy) over the next few weeks. The news will be the same seen in any other device that has received the new Samsung interface based on Android 12, between unprecedented security options and smartphone customization.

Regarding Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G, the stable version of One UI 4.0 today arrived in Malaysia with the firmware G780GXXU3BUL9 and the security patch of December 2021. Again, the launch country of the update campaign will serve as proving ground for the rest of the world, where the patch in question will arrive gradually.

If you own one of the two smartphones mentioned, then, we recommend regularly check its availability via Settings> Software Update.

Still remaining in the Samsung world, the company presented the Odyssey Ark rotatable curved monitor at CES 2022.