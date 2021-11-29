Samsung stronger than the chip crisis: the latest on the Galaxy S22

The shortage of semiconductors and the consequent chip crisis will not be able to completely stop the production of smartphones, at least the ones that are the most popular. Apple assures that the strong demand for the iPhone 13 will be fulfilled ahead of the holiday season. Samsung is racing towards the further development of its Galaxy S22.

The date seems confirmed to date. L’February 8, barring inconveniences, the South Korean giant will launch new smartphones that are not foldable. Not much else is known, although there is no shortage of strong rumors about the Galaxy S22.

Samsung is rushing the times to come out in the first quarter of 2022. The biggest changes concern the design department. A new set of screen protectors for Samsung’s trio offers what is arguably one of the most reliable benchmarks in terms of scale.

Samsung Galaxy, S22 less slim and tall. Between past and future

Sure, pieces of glass in and of themselves don’t really offer too much information, but the extra-thin bezels shown by certain renders are a hard thing to ignore. On all three probable new ones Samsung Galaxy S22 Selfie camera holes are seen, an indirect confirmation that not even the Galaxy S22 Ultra will look for a solution for the camera under the display. Almost everyone agrees on this.

The same goes for i vanilla S22 and S22 + models. Which appear to have flat panels, just like their predecessors, further proof of the inside information that both models will follow the overall design language of the S21 family very closely. On the other hand, a range that has been very successful.

Delving further into the design issue, this isn’t actually the first time alleged screen protectors have leaked for the S22 and S22 +. It seems that the S22 generation of the Samsung Galaxy will be a little wider and less “skinny and tall”Compared to the current Galaxy S21, with slightly more rounded edges. Of course, it is very difficult to judge without an adequate comparison between the past and the future in which the South Korean giant wants to arrive, but the presence of screen protectors stimulate plausible reasoning.

According to other sources, i Galaxy S22 should be launched by Samsung with a 6.06 ″ OLED display with Full HD + resolution, the smallest diagonal since the Galaxy S9. The S22 + will also “shrink” to 6.55 “compared to 6.67” on the S21 +. From the rear, the Galaxy S22 and S22 + camera setup will likely retain its vertical layout, with the island extending all the way to the edge.

As for theS22 Ultra, all signs continue to point towards a very Note-like design. Of course, the flatter sides and the S Pen compartment are hardly a new surprise, there is a tendency to converge on the strong hypothesis of a new “water drop” rear camera design. The screen protectors, in fact, represent if nothing else further confirmation of the rumors that the curvature of the S22 Ultra’s display will be much less aggressive than that of the Galaxy Note20 Ultra.

Even the most squared-off overall silhouette of theS22 Ultra, compared to his two brothers S22, it is very obvious. Obviously these protectors may not necessarily be designed to cover the entire front of the devices, from edge to edge, but this is what you have a few months after a launch that seems to be respecting the times. In spite, for now, of the shortage of semiconductors.