Samsung tablet at a scandal price

Another of the things that fits perfectly in this tablet is everything that has to do with the hardware. To move the Android operating system you use, a processor is included Snapdragon 750 that has eight cores and that, in addition, integrates an Adreno 619 GPU (which will allow you to enjoy games with a good experience). In addition, in the case of the model that is on offer, there are 6GB RAM , so there is no application that can resist it. And, be careful, you can store up to 128 gigabytes of data inside, with the option of expanding this section by using microSD cards.

One of the things that makes this equipment recommendable to use it as if it were a laptop is that it includes an excellently made and large screen. Thus, its resolution is 2,560 x 1,600 pixels so you will see all kinds of content with high precision and, as far as size is concerned, it reaches the 12.4 inches . Therefore, if you combine the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE with a wireless keyboard, you will work without problems.

An accessory that is differential

This is none other than the well-known and useful stylus S Pen from Samsung. The tablet that is on sale with a discount of 138 euros is compatible, so you can take advantage of everything that is achieved by writing freehand on the screen as if it were a notebook and, also, the additional functions that it allows, ranging from fast copying of text to being able to translate quickly and without complications. Eye, it is important to mention that this is a tablet that includes stereo sound signed by AKGso you will hear everything wonderfully.

Something that is especially positive if you are one of those who spend a lot of time away from home is that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE we are talking about includes a 10,090 mAh battery. This means that it is possible to use the tablet for more than 12 hours without any problem, so you can complete a day without going home and without having to constantly search for a plug. In addition, it has a 15W fast charge, which is also very positive.

This Samsung is smaller than it looks

This is something that can be doubted, since as its screen is large, it can be thought that this tablet is a hulk: Without being the smallest on the market, it does have dimensions smaller than those of laptops. These stay in ‎31.5 x 18.5 x 28.5 centimeters, which combined with a weight of 708 grams makes the equipment quite portable. Without a doubt, an excellent purchase option at the moment.

