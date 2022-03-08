Samsung The Freestyle Review: The idea is good, the price is high

A projector that can be taken anywhere is certainly nothing new: there are companies that have been offering similar products for years, since microDLP modules and LED lighting sources have revolutionized the world of projection by reducing the space required for the optical path.

Samsung has tried to go further: The FreeStyle wants to free the projector from fixed and constrained installation, transforming every surface into a possible space for images. The real difference between the made in Korea product and the models on the market lies precisely in the particular shape, with the swivel aluminum base that allows you to install the system on the floor, wall, ceiling and rotate the projector as you see fit, the Integrated automatic adjustment system will do the rest.

This review will be very dry because there is not a lot to say about the product: it is a projector, with a smart TV section derived from that of Samsung TVs and an integrated 360-degree audio system.

“Free”, or freedom of positioning

Samsung focuses a lot on ease of use and positioning, and we want to start from this. In principle, although there is a physical HDMI input, Samsung has thought this projector to be a wireless system: the contents therefore arrive via streaming, wireless network, via an iOS smartphone (with AirPlay) or latest generation Android (with SmartThings). ) using mirroring or they are inserted into the device itself as static content, but in this case we are using the projector to create an “environment”, not to watch something.

Although Samsung has planned for battery use, The Freestyle is not ready yet: the base with battery is an optional accessory that will arrive in the coming weeks at 159 euros and there are no indications of what the guaranteed autonomy will be. Without a power bank with at least 50 watt power delivery output, and there are very few, the only solution to use The FreeStyle at the moment is to lean on a power outlet, trying to find a nearby outlet: the type C – type C cable that Samsung has included in the package is not very long.

Once turned on, it takes a few seconds to turn on, the projector makes the adjustment of focus and geometry, the so-called keystone. Although the system works well and is fast enough, the automatic adjustment is not always precise: the painting, for example, if we project onto the ceiling at a slightly tight angle, is not perfectly square, and the trapezoid remains visible. The automatic correction is wrong by a few degrees, and we often had to intervene by hand.

A few notes also on the automatic focus system: it works well, unless you decide for a very pushed positioning with the projector struggling to keep all angles in focus. Sometimes, even with the projector perfectly centered, the focusing system then makes small corrections on its own even if they are not necessary, the image is already perfectly sharp. We believe it is a youth problem, and that an update is needed that can also fix other bugs: in our case, but it seems not an isolated case, the projector rebooted by itself a couple of times while watching a three hour moviein a totally random way.

The real crux is the low brightness

We could talk about Full HD resolution or HDR support, but the real test of a projector of this type is not so much the resolution as the brightness: Samsung declares 550 LED Lumen, but the ANSI brightness is just over 220 ANSI Lumens. This means that many situations shown by Samsung in the promotional videos are pure and simple simulations: in order to see the image on the wall, the environment does not have to be bright.





During the day you can see nothing, and in a room lit with a chandelier and a white wall the image is not at all enjoyable even if it is visible. Below we have simulated two different lighting conditions in the studio.

The best viewing conditions are obviously obtained in total darkness, the minimum ones with a room with half-raised shutters. This is one thing to be very careful about: The FreeStyle is a projector with a peak brightness much lower than that of classic projectors and not suitable for viewing in perfectly lit environments.

While its size may make it look like a comfortable projector for business presentations, it cannot compete in any way with compact 2000 ANSI Lumen business projectors or portable projectors like the Qumi Q8, still 1080p but 1000 ANSI peak lumens. If the room is dark, the image is perfect.





Still in relation to installation and brightness, there is a final consideration to make: if you use the automatic keystone correction this is done digitally, therefore the picture generated optically by the DLP projector will still be visible around the image. The image below clarifies the idea of ​​both the effect and the brightness obtainable in the dark very well: around the image there is a light grid frame that is still visible in the dark.

Interface like that of TVs, but at times it is too slow

The Freestyle’s interface is similar to that of Samsung TVs, although we doubt that the same processor inside is used on the TVs: the reactivity of the system is not immediate and it happens that pressing a button leads to an action performed even with a two second delay. Those used to a modern TV, even Samsung, will find themselves pressing the remote control button several times thinking that the command has not been sent, in reality it is only the system that in some respects is terribly slow. This applies both to the apps and to the entire setting menu which is really complete, especially in the video part.

In the dark, the performance is excellent, both video and audio

Moving on to pure performance, audio and video, The FreeStyle performs very well: whether it is used to watch a movie, even projected on the ceiling of the room, or to play with a console the 1080p image enjoys excellent detail and manages to be convincing even in the colors. The brightness that is not excessive does lose some contrast, but it must be clear from the outset that we are not dealing with an absolute performance product and a projector designed for home cinema is without a shadow of a doubt a better choice if the goal is to have excellent image quality and a fixed installation.

The Freestyle is fine to take to a friend’s house to watch a game, or to use as a photo projector, or to watch a movie on the bedroom ceiling while lying in bed, a type of installation that is really difficult with a traditional projector.

A fun product, easy, immediate in its configuration and with some creative ideas given by the “ambient” modes, even if with the cost of energy rising and the consumption of 50 watts we doubt that anyone wants to keep it on longer than necessary.

His real problem, except for those youth flaws mentioned above, many of which can be corrected with an update, is related to expectation. The FreeStyle costs 999 euros, there are discounts but the price list speaks for itself. 999 euros to which the battery must also be added, not essential but very convenient in terms of portability. From a projector with this price, a person certainly expects a lot more, also because the photos on the Samsung website let us imagine a lot more. The photo below, for example, it illustrates a situation that is very distant from what reality is in those light conditions: the projection would be barely perceptible, especially projected with those basic dimensions.

With such a bright room, the projected image is barely visible

If we look today at what the ultra-portable projector market offers, we find excellent, compact and higher brightness products for sale at a lower price than The FreeStyle. However, they are more traditional projectors, and only some “light” models can be mounted on a tripod to project onto the ceiling, for example.

Samsung compared to these models offers the freedom of positioning, Tizen and everything that Tizen entails, therefore full compatibility with full resolution apps, presence of AirPlay and Apple TV (not found on other Android products) and quality audio, certainly better than that of other small projectors. Audio that can also be sent to an external device.

999 euros are a lot for this projector, the price that we consider more correct given the competition and the functionalities would range from 599 to 699 euros. However, the projector is currently sold out on the Samsung store, and it is really difficult to find: we could find ourselves in front of a product case that does not affect the enthusiast that much, he is well aware that such small projectors have existed for years, but that makes the casual user fall in love.