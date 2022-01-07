Samsung, the Galaxy A52s 5G has an unexpected problem: what is happening

A surprising bug. Surprising because it is anomalous, it concerns only one of the most successful smartphones from Samsung. Surprising because so far the Galaxy A52s 5G is one of the best performing phones, in the quality-price ratio.

Some users, in fact, have reported a problem relating to charging information screen smartphone. According to some posts on the official Samsung Community forums, the problem is with the Galaxy A52s 5G display, too bright when charging information is shown with the screen off.

The screen is reportedly bright enough to create the impression of a backlight. Of course, this is not possible, because technically the Galaxy A52s is equipped with a Super AMOLED display, and the panels AMOLED they don’t have a backlight. The pixels light up or dim individually, which is one of the biggest strengths of the technology developed by Samsung for the Galaxy A52s. It is what makes theAOD (Always-On Display).

Samsung Galaxy A52s: firmware convict?

As hypothesized by community members, the problem you are viewing on the Samsung Galaxy A52s is probably related to the firmware cell phone itself, rather than faulty hardware. A theory that would make logical sense, given the attributes of the AMOLED panel.

The problem is that more precise assumptions cannot be made, as there are no images online to understand where this bug may come from. Furthermore, Samsung has not announced any problems, from its point of view, this could mean that the bug is limited to only a limited number of devices. The fact is that there is.

The first drawback, therefore, for a truly performing smartphone. The screen is one of the strong points of the Samsung Galaxy A52s, with the incredible display Super AMOLED FHD +, designed to reach up to 800nit of brightness even under sunlight. L’Eye Comfort Shield (vision protection system) shields blue light (at least so far) and the fluid screen ensures maximum smoothness of content when playing or browsing the web. All in the large 6.5-inch Infinity-O Display.

With its cameras, the Galaxy A52s 5G takes your photos to a new level. Activate the 64MP main camera with OIS to get crystal clear photos at any time of day. You can even expand the viewing angle with the ultra-wide-angle camera, and customize the focus with the depth camera, or take detailed close-ups with the macro camera.

In “Super Stabilizer”, With Galaxy A52s 5G the video experience is fluid and above all stable. The combination of ultra-wide-angle camera and predictive software ensures quality equal to that of a high-level action camera. With an important number, expressed price: now it is less than 300 euros. Bug (hopefully) excluded.