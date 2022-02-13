Samsung, the new Galaxy S22 are not convincing: the data are mixed

They just came out thanks to a really successful event. Yet not even the time to be distributed (February 25) that the three new smartphones of the South American giant are already not convincing, mainly due to its CPU.

L’Exynos 2200 has received a lot of push, mainly due to Samsung’s partnership with AMD to bring a high-performance GPU to smartphones. But according to the latest performance data, Samsung’s first SoC appears to be overrated compared to theExynos 2100.

The latest numbers received from TechAltar the performance of the Exynos 2200 freezes fans of Samsung devices, especially disappointing those who hoped for an evolution of the SoC capable of solving the many errors of the recent past. And who was hoping for a custom silicon series that impresses in both performance and energy efficiency. Unfortunately, this is not the case. At least according to what wccftech reports.

Samsung Galaxy S22: the marked improvement of the SoC only in NPU numbers

There Exynos 2200’s Xclipse 920 GPU it’s not even 20 percent faster than ARM’s Mali-G78 MP14 found in the Exynos 2100, we’d be 5 percent faster than the cores running in the Exynos 2100. Quite a surprising fact.

Other numbers received from TechAltar on the performance of the Exynos 2200, they disappoint. While many weren’t expecting huge CPU gains, the AMD RDNA2-based Xclipse 920 GPU is what we were most interested in seeing.

Sure, AMD’s experience would have greatly benefited Samsung’s chipmaking efforts, right? Wrong, however. Unfortunately not, because the same numbers state that the new graphics processor is only 17 percent faster than ARM’s Mali-G78 MP14 found in the Exynos 2100.

The only data showing a marked improvement in the SoC are the NPU numbers, 115 percent faster than last year, but the question is: will this net plus really translate into real-world improvements?

Second TechAltar no, as it points out that energy efficiency and heat metrics have not been shared, so things could get a lot worse if the Exynos 2200 accelerates when it’s stressed enough. He also says Qualcomm had a better GPU, with the chipset maker making 50 percent improvements over the last generation, thereby widening that performance gap. So much so.

The three new Samsung Galaxy S22 (standard and plus) together with the Ultra and the three tablets that show gigantic displays are already available for pre-orders: distributions will start next February 25th.