Samsung, the new SSD PCIe 5.0 with double speed compared to PS5 – Nerd4.life

Samsung, the new SSD PCIe 5.0 with double speed compared to PS5

Samsung presented his new SSD with PCI Express 5.0 interface, the PM1743 model, capable of expressing a speed double that of the fast solid-state drive of PS5: 13.7 GB / s.

Featuring 5.5GB / s speeds, PS5’s SSD has so far been taken as a benchmark and can further improve its performance. performance thanks to a whole series of sophisticated compression systems, but with the new generation of SSDs, this too will inevitably be overcome.

In this case Intel organized a presentation using a PC equipped with the new processor Core i9-12900K and precisely with the Samsung PM1743, then going to show the result of the tests, which, as mentioned, showed over 13 GB / s.

Clearly we are talking about future prospects rather than a situation already within everyone’s reach, given that current systems are not yet compatible with the PCI Express 5.0 interface and accessing that type of technology will require the purchase of a new configuration.

However, the data are clear and within a few time it will be possible to count on this type of performance even in the Windows environment, further reducing loading times and speeding up the streaming of assets in graphically more complex games.

