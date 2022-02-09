Samsung, the presentation of the Galaxy S22 also on the metaverse – Hi-tech

The first Galaxy Unpacked of the year is set for tomorrow afternoon at 16. For the occasion, the new smartphones from the Korean are expected, the Galaxy S22, which has been talked about a lot over the weeks in terms of functionality and design. Anyone who wants to follow the conference by embracing the metaverse trend can do so by “entering” the virtual store that Samsung has created on Decentraland.

The platform, along with Sandbox, Cryptovoxels, and Somnium, is one of the four most popular metaverses of the moment. Here Samsung has created 837X, the digital version of its physical store in New York. Inside there is the Connectivity Theater, an area dedicated to the announcements of new products, already used on the occasion of CES 2022. The theater will be populated tomorrow afternoon to host the Unpacked event. To participate in the appointment on the metaverse, simply connect to the login page on Decentraland, even without creating an account without any viewer, but simply by browsing with your browser on your computer.

The possibility of exploring the Decentraland metaverse in virtual reality is a feature currently under development, which should materialize by the summer. Samsung is not new to the VR worlds. One of the first attempts to make virtual something close to the masses is due to the Korean, with the creation and sale of Gear VR viewers, which worked by placing a supported smartphone inside them. The project was later abandoned due to poor commercial results.