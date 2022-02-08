Samsung, these smartphones will have 4 Android and 5 security updates

Good news for users Samsung: for the devices listed below they are planned 4 operating system updates And 5 security patch updates, one of which was completely unexpected. As for the OS, in fact, there were only 3 updates planned, but Samsung must have recently changed its mind.

Generic photos

“As part of our commitment to give users the best possible mobile performance and experience, the Galaxy Tab S8 series will be supported by four generations of Android OS upgrades and 5 years of security updates.”reads the press release issued by the technology expert Joshua Swingle (@JoshuaSwingle) on Twitter. “Now millions of Galaxy users will be able to further increase the lifecycle of their devices with the latest security and productivity features along with other exciting new features.”

The number above “Security updates” refers to one Note where Samsung provides further details on the actually compatible models. “The availability and timing of Android OS and feature updates may vary by device model and market”, specifies the manufacturer. In principle, the smartphones / tablets that will benefit from the “bonus” update are the following:

Samsung Galaxy S22 / S22 + / S22 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S21 / S21 + / S21 Ultra / S21 FE

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 / S8 + / S8 Ultra

The official announcement by Samsung should take place during theUnpacked event set for tomorrow, February 9, 4 pm (UTC + 1). The devices affected by the new policy include the Samsung Galaxy S22 and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, both still to be revealed.

If the decision were confirmed, the Samsung brand would gain not a little in terms of image, resulting once more a reliable and extremely competitive manufacturer at least as regards the support for new updates.

