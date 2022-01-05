Samsung together with Cardano | Operation from 2 million trees

The CES from Las Vegas, an appointment that is a classic for all fans of technology it was also the scene for several new engagements of the Korean giant Samsung in the way of the sustainability.

A path that intersects with that of Cardano and one of the projects most interesting that use its blockchain. Let’s talk about Veritree, a system created to offer support both to organizations that plant trees and to companies that are interested in paths of this type.

Great operation by Samsung, which will rely on veritree

Good news, collaterally, also for Cardano, which we can find on the eToro platform – which also offers automatic staking on $ ADA for each of our purchases – intermediary who in addition to the staking on Cardano also proposes several exclusive services that we cannot find anywhere else.

This is where we find for example the CopyTrader, a system that allows us to invest with copy of the best, in just one click and without limits, choosing through the internal search engine. It is always here that we have the i CopyPortfolios, which include all best cryptocurrencies in one basket / title. With $ 50 we can switch to a real account.

Samsung for sustainability: a 2 million tree operation also thanks to the blockchain

That of Samsung to the CES from Las Vegas was a intervention focused entirely or almost entirely on the environmental sustainability of its products and operations. In fact, there has also been talk of fully recyclable packaging and the possibility for the group to reduce thee-waste produced.

It is in this context that what the group has announced it intends to do with the support of truthfulness, a protocol that runs on the Cardano and which connects the foundations they deal with plant trees with those that instead, as in the case of Samsung this time, they are looking for such activities, also to make from offset to its operations.

Good news, albeit indirectly, for Cardano – which sees one of the most interesting projects operating on his chain get in touch with a great manufacturer like Samsung. Confirm, if needed, the stance from green cryptocurrency from $ ADA, not only in terms of consumption per transaction, but also taking into account this type of projects that operate on its blockchain.

There blockchain from Cardano, always through what it offers truthfulness, will allow to verify over time the progress of the project, as well as of the Forest as a whole after it is planted.

Cardano is a living ecosystem: what to expect from 2022

Cardano – even if few remember it – it was one of the cryptocurrencies that grew the most for 2021, in particular among those to be considered ad high marketcap. An important fix during the second half last year has led to many to be skeptics on the financial future of this cryptocurrency.

We, on the other hand, also by virtue of this type of agreement, continue to be bullish with ours Cardano forecasts, considering more than possible during the 2022 a flashback of this specific network.

The 2 million mangroves that Samsung will go to plant are only one of the signs of the usefulness of several of the projects that rely on the network of $ ADA to offer advanced, green services in line with the objectives of sustainability that large companies have given themselves for the next few years.

On a further positive note: Samsung will finish the project already in April 2022, with a speed of intervention which is also and above all due to the type of technology used. For a offset in terms of carbon footprint really tall. Yes, the blockchain can also help for the green transition that today is the goal of all large companies and economically more developed states.