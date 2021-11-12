Samsung TV Plus expands its offer with 5 new TV channels

Important news are coming to Samsung TV Plus. There are 5 new TV channels for Italian users

Samsung he is also betting a lot on his offer TV Plus. Especially in recent times, some interesting news have also been launched for Italian users. Obviously in these cases, the South Korean giant mainly focuses on the enlargement of the available proposal with new TV channels.

A few hours ago, Samsung itself announced the arrival of the first five Pluto TV channels on its Italian platform. Specifically, this is the multimedia streaming service recently landed on our territory, which has the peculiarity of not requiring any paid subscription to use them.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED >>> Alarm for the Green Robot: a very dangerous malware attacks Android smartphones

Samsung TV Plus, the details of the new channels

As mentioned above, Samsung TV Plus is updated with 5 new TV channels for everyone. These are issuers proposed by Pluto TV, the platform that offers services without any subscription, but with the insertion of advertisements within the individual contents. Specifically, it will be these 5 channels soon available also in Italy:

Pluto TV Film + : it is a broadcaster for cinema and film lovers, with new proposals every day

: it is a broadcaster for cinema and film lovers, with new proposals every day Pluto TV Series + PlutoTV Series: in this case, there are both original TV series and purchased from other manufacturers

in this case, there are both original TV series and purchased from other manufacturers Pluto Real Life +

Super! Spongebob +: this channel is instead dedicated exclusively to the famous American animated television series Spongebob

this channel is instead dedicated exclusively to the famous American animated television series Spongebob Super! iCarly +: as for Spongebob, only in this case the American sitcom iCarly is at the center of the project

MAYBE YOU ARE ALSO INTERESTED >>> The iPad Pro’s Android rival heats up its engines by showing a surprising feature

All starting from the next one November 10. To access the offer, all you need is a smart TV, smartphone or Samsung Galaxy tablet. You will not need anything else, as it is a free service and without any need to create a subscription.