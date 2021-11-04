Samsung updates all these smartphones with the latest patches

New roundup of updates for Samsung smartphones, which are receiving the very recent security patches of November 2021 that we have already seen on several other models of the house. This time we talk about Samsung Galaxy Note 20 And Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE and of Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 + And Galaxy S10e that welcome the latest update in Italy.

New update Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Let’s start with the latest Note series smartphones (for now): Samsung Galaxy Note 20 And Note 20 Ultra they are in fact receiving the November 2021 security patch, the latest released by Google and presented by the Seoul home a few days ago.

Firmware is being distributed N98xxXXS3DUJ6, which do not seem to include any other news other than generic bugfixes and system stability improvements. For real news, owners will have to wait for the arrival of Android 12 and One UI 4.0, which could be available starting from the Samsung Galaxy S21 as early as the next few weeks.

New updates Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G

Similar updates in distribution for Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G And Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G. Foldable smartphones are in fact receiving firmware F711BXXS2AUJB And F926BXXS1AUJB that carry the security patch November 2021 starting from some countries of Africa and Asia (Flip) or European (Fold). Here, too, the changelogs don’t mention others Announcements, but the usual under-the-hood improvements and bugfixes shouldn’t be missing.

New updates Samsung Galaxy S20 FE and Samsung Galaxy S10 / S10 + / S10e

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G in version Snapdragon (SM-G780G) is updating with firmware G780GXXU3AUJ2, which includes the November 2021 security patch and therefore all the fixes to the vulnerabilities seen in the Samsung bulletin. For now, the rollout seems to concern a few countries (including Australia and the Philippines), but we are sure that it will soon be up to us Italians too.

This is the case with Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 + And Galaxy S10e: a few hours after the start of distribution, the November 2021 security patch also arrive in Italy for the 2019 flagships with firmware G97xFXXSEFUJ2, starting with the non-brand models. You can download them by following the instructions below.

How to update Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Note 20 Ultra, Z Flip3 5G, Z Fold3 5G, S20 FE, S10, S10 + and S10e

To check the arrival of new firmware and update Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 + and Galaxy S10e you can go to system settings: just follow the path “Settings> Software Updates> Download and Install“.

