Samsung updates the display specs on Galaxy S22 – here’s why

A few days after the official release of the new Galaxy S22, Samsung introduces a small novelty, or rather a fix regarding the display specifications mounted on its new top of the range.
The South Korean manufacturer had initially advertised the new Galaxy S22 with gods LPTS display capable of sustaining a refresh rate variable between 10 and 120 Hz. This specification is the one that was later corrected: Samsung in fact reports that the marketed models of the Galaxy S22 have displays capable of to support a refresh rate in the range between 48 and 120 Hz.
Samsung most likely used the data derived from the first tests carried out on the LPTS panels intended for the new Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus. Later it emerged, however, that the display models mounted on the devices launched on the market support a smaller refresh rate range. The same supported by the displays of the Galaxy S21 and S21 Plus.
On the other hand, he is excluded from all this Galaxy S22 Ultra. The most performing model of the family in fact mounts a type display LTPO 2.0capable of supporting variable refresh rates between 1 and 120 Hzan evolution of what we have already seen on the Galaxy S21 Ultra.