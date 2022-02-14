Samsung updates the display specs on Galaxy S22 – here’s why

A few days after the official release of the new Galaxy S22, Samsung introduces a small novelty, or rather a fix regarding the display specifications mounted on its new top of the range.

The South Korean manufacturer had initially advertised the new Galaxy S22 with gods LPTS display capable of sustaining a refresh rate variable between 10 and 120 Hz. This specification is the one that was later corrected: Samsung in fact reports that the marketed models of the Galaxy S22 have displays capable of to support a refresh rate in the range between 48 and 120 Hz.