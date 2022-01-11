Samsung updates two new devices to One UI 4: users thank

Two phones Samsung have received updates for One UI 4, which incorporates Android 12. Let’s talk about the Samsung W22 5G (available only in China) and the world version of the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite. The model is SM-G770F, the version of the firmware is G770FXS6FULA and the software includes the security patch Android from December 2021. According to SamMobile, the update is now being rolled out in Spain, but will soon be available in other markets.

The Galaxy S10 Lite is equipped with a dynamic AMOLED display 6.7-inch with a resolution of 1440 x 3200, a frequency of update from 120 Hz and a 20: 9 aspect ratio. The Exynos 990 chipset was created by Samsung Foundry using its 7nm process node for the world version, while the chipset Snapdragon 865 is built by TSMC using its own node process to 7 nm.

The update for the unique Chinese edition of the leaflet is now available. The user interface was originally designed for tall screens, however, as most of the usable elements are located at the bottom of the display, the users with smaller hands they can access it.

The W22 5G is slightly more great of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 standard and costs the equivalent around 2500 euros. The phone stands out as a premium model with its golden back even though the features are basically the same as the Galaxy Z Fold 3. This means that it has a 6.2-inch Super AMOLED coverage screen with a resolution of 832 x 2268 and a refresh rate of 120 Hz.